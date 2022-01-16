Retired NRI and ‘Dabangg’ neighbor Salman Khan lock horns

Taking umbrage at Kakkad’s recent outbursts on social media, the actor has retaliated with a civil defamation suit against his neighbor, in addition to Google, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other social platform content creators.

The case dates back to the mid-1990s when young NRI Kakkad planned to buy a tiny piece of land in Raigad to build his retirement nest, and the selling company introduced it to legendary Bollywood writer Salim Khan.

The Khans celebrities have assured Kakkad that the locality is good and that they would like to have it as a neighbor instead of other types of snoopers, as the hilly terrain – observed by the NRI – overlooks the 100-acre Arpita farms of the family.

Convinced, the delighted Kakkad bought the 2.50 acre plot in 1996 and later built a small eco-friendly Lord Ganesh temple there, and years later even a 120-foot eco-friendly thatched roof hut. squares to go there occasionally to take a break.

The two neighbors got along happily for more than two decades and whenever the Kakkads visited their small estate they were warmly welcomed by the Khan clan, with refreshments and drinks, at Arpita Farms – where Salman Khan has been bitten by a non-venomous virus. snake on December 26, 2021, on the eve of his 56th birthday, giving the entire nation heart palpitations.

In 2014 Kakkad retired and moved back to India, wanting to build a small house with his wife Anita, and probably an ashram in the future, and to meditate in front of their small temple.

Kakkad claimed that in December 2019, the Khan family – who are famous for worshiping the elephant-headed God during Ganeshotsav every year – suddenly barred him from entering their property.

“Despite repeated requests, we are not allowed to go… Local forest and tax officials are not helping us either,” Kakkad said.

Left with no options, Kakkad resorted to venting his anger via social media and even gave interviews on YouTube, raising the hedgehogs of superstar ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’.

Khan retaliated with a harsh, short-lived lawsuit on January 8 against Kakkad and the others, accusing them of “dishonest intentions” to damage his goodwill and reputation by making “absolutely baseless, false and unjustified”, through the DSK law firm. Legal, lawyer Anand Desai and his team.

The case was brought before Extra Sessions Judge Anil Laddhad who adjourned it to January 21 on request for time by Kakkad’s lawyers Abha Singh and Aditya Pratap.

Khan also accused the social media giants of “continuously uploading/uploading, posting and posting various malicious and defamatory content” against him and his family, causing “serious and irreparable damage, loss and injury ‘with the content'” provocative and unfounded” without the slightest shred. of truth stemming from personal vendetta and ill will.

The actor argued Kakkad’s plot would have been quashed by the Maharashtra government as ‘illegal’, for which he blamed the Khan family, alleged the superstar had links with the ‘D-Company’ (the mafia fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar), and that illegal/criminal activities were taking place at Arpita Farms.

Objecting to some of Kakkad’s statements, the megastar pointed out that the insinuation that he illegally usurped/seized Lord Ganesh’s temple “is particularly intended to provoke communal violence in society.”

In the lawsuit, Khan sought a permanent order prohibiting Kakkad and the other defendants from directly/indirectly uploading/uploading, posting/reposting, tweeting/retweeting, giving media interviews, corresponding, communicating, host, issue, print, publish, broadcast, further disseminate, in any way and on any medium, such defamatory, malicious or scandalous content.

Khan urged the court to order social media actors “to immediately remove and/or recall, remove, block/restrict/disable any content defamatory of him in the present case, from all other media on which they are hosted or exist.

He demanded that Kakkad and three others – Sandeep Phogat, Paras Bhat and Ujjwal Narain – issue an unconditional apology through their media and pay court costs.

Kakkad denied the superstar’s claims and said “there is a misunderstanding” that will be resolved, and expressed his desire to go to his land and build his dream tiny home there.

“Currently Anita and I are holed up in this one room kitchen apartment in Malad, both have co-morbidities so can’t get out much and yearn for our open ground… We have absolutely no animosity against the Khans or whoever and will await the court outcome,” Kakkad said.