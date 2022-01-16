Stock analysts issue forecast for Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s first quarter 2022 earnings (NASDAQ: CZR)





Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Research analysts at Truist Securities released their first-quarter 2022 earnings estimates for Caesars Entertainment shares in a research report released Thursday, January 13. Truist Securities analyst B. Jonas expects the company to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its results on Tuesday, November 2. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.08 per ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The company posted revenue of $2.69 billion in the quarter, versus analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. In the same quarter last year, the company made ($6.09) earnings per share. A number of other stock analysts also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised his price target on Caesars Entertainment shares from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a Friday, Oct. 8 research report. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its price target on Caesars Entertainment shares from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a Monday, November 29 research report. KeyCorp raised its price target on Caesars Entertainment shares from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a Wednesday, Oct. 6 research report. Truist reduced its target price on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised its price target on Caesars Entertainment shares from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a Wednesday, October 27 research report. Two research analysts gave the stock a hold rating and fifteen gave the stock a buy rating. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.94. NASDAQ CZR opened at $82.84 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week minimum of $66.34 and a 52-week maximum of $119.81. The company has a debt ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s fifty-day moving average is $92.40 and its two-hundred-day moving average is $98.71. Several large investors have recently changed their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new equity stake in Caesars Entertainment in Q2 for approximately $459,177,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment shares by 22.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company valued at $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC strengthened its position in Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% in the second quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company worth $1,010,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,483 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company valued at $282,024,000 after purchasing an additional 867,401 shares last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment shares by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company valued at $931,429,000 after acquiring an additional 564,754 shares during the period. 93.66% of the shares are held by hedge funds and other institutional investors. In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares in a trade on Tuesday, January 4. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, accessible via the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s shares. About Caesars Entertainment Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company that provides casino and hospitality entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other US and All Others. The All Others segment includes managed and international properties as well as other businesses, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment. See also: Trustee Want more great investment ideas?

