Sidharth Malhotra was rejected before SOTY replaced him after 8 months of waiting





Sidharth Malhotra, who won the heart rights to his first film Student of the Year, is a year older today. Starting out as an assistant director in Bollywood, did you know the 37-year-old’s debut film was actually shelved? Well, we’re here to tell you about it. According to the actors’ confessions in a previous interview, he was set to make his Bollywood debut soon after he turned 20, but he had to wait as the project never took off. In the same conversation, he also explained how and why he became AD. Continue reading. During a past interaction with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Sidharth Malhotra candidly stated that his first film was shelved. The Student Actor of the Year said: I came to Bombay when I was 20-21. At that time, I was supposed to do a particular film with a different production company, a different director. Sidharth Malhotra continued, Unhone bulaya, kari casting, hua audition. Maine picture ki taiyaari kari, takreeban 6-8 mahine wait karta raha, picture kabhi shuru nahi hui (I was chosen after being called for an audition. I prepared the film and waited 6-8 months, but the project never took disabled). This director went on to make a movie with another, bigger actor, obviously. Continuing further, Sidharth Malhotra said he felt completely lost as he was young and had no contact in Mumbai. Talking about then going from an aspiring actor to becoming an AD, the Shershaah actor added, You do it again. You try to figure out how to learn and understand the craft. Uss time pe yeh decision lena ya kisise sunna ki assistant director koi cheez hoti hai, aadmi set pe aa sakta hai, seekh sakta hai (At that time, becoming an assistant director and learning while being on a film set). He concluded, I think it was a game-changer for me. I’m very grateful to have the opportunity to be on set as AD because it was the film school training that I never had. We agree. Sid worked as AD on Karan Johar for the 2010 film My Name Is Khan before making his debut in Student of the Year (2012). On the work side, the actor who was last seen as Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah will soon star n Mission Majnu, Thank God and Yodha Happy birthday, Sidharth Malhotra. Must read: Kiara Advanis Shershah Duplicate found in filmmaker Rajkumars’ recent social post, get ready to drop your jaws! Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube

