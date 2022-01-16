The rival shows of the yellow vests

In 1996, after a private plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness, its passengers, members of a women’s varsity football team, must go to great lengths to stay alive. Meanwhile, in the present day, a group of haunted survivors, now famous in the tabloids, struggle to lead a normal life in the suburbs while keeping the truth about what happened in the woods. The short answer? They ate each other.

It’s Yellowjackets, Showtime’s gripping new drama, which wraps up its first season on Sunday. In addition to drawing inescapable comparisons to ABC’s Lost, critics have praised the series for its unforgiving look at the female teen trauma and its long-toothed effects. Fittingly, three of the current survivors are played by Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis and Christina Ricci, all former teenage actresses from the 90s. You could say we are all bound together by the trauma of being very young and very famous. , said Ricci. The creators of the Yellowjackets called it a trauma a big theme of the show, expressing their interest in exploring it from a personal rather than a clinical angle. Several reviewers followed suit, with one reviewer insisting that, even in a field crowded with shows claiming to be about trauma, Yellowjackets was the real deal.

Indeed, the series seems to carefully reinforce Parul Sehgals’ recent claim that the traumatic plot has cannibalized everyone else. With the traumatic plot, the logic is as follows: Evoke the wound and we will believe that a body, a person, carried it, she writes. For Sehgal, the traumatic plot transcends genres. He bites into the diasporic epic, the novel of manners, the edifying sports comedy. It eats away at the character to the bone of the backstory. His game is vast: TV shows like Ted Lasso, WandaVision, Fleabag; fiction by Hanya Yanagihara, Jason Mott, Karl Ove Knausgaard; even superhero movies. Should the Yellowjackets be added to this vast service, or does he have something new to tell us about the form?

I’ll leave that question hanging, like the hanging carcass of a delicious midfielder, while I tell you more about the show. The two Yellowjackets timelines are twenty-five years apart. The first follows the stranded girls as they bury the dead, hunt game, and fend off wolves and madness while still finding time to kiss in the lake. It’s a terrifically acted set, which includes Jackie, a shoo-in for the reunion queen; wallflower Shauna, pregnant by Jackies’ boyfriend Jeff; and the very successful Taissa. There’s also burnout Natalie, born-again Laura Lee, goofy Lottie, and sociopath Misty, who secretly destroys the plane’s black box to preserve her newfound prominence as the group’s doctor.

The second timeline picks up in 2021 and focuses on just four survivors. Shauna is now a housewife married to Jeff, whom she suspects of infidelity; Natalie is a drug addict living in a motel; Taissa is a wealthy candidate for the State Senate. (You’re fag Kamala! a photographer gushed.) Meanwhile, Misty, now directed by a terrifying Christina Ricci, is a hospice nurse by day and a citizen detective by night. All try to forget what happened; when they start receiving blackmail threats and letters marked with an ominous symbol from the woods, they scramble to protect themselves.

Yellowjackets’ second show is a suburban thriller, a genre whose premise is that something dark and desperate lurks beneath the surface of America’s middle class. Photograph by Kailey Schwerman / Courtesy of Showtime

That’s the genius of the Yellowjackets: it’s not one show but two. One is a survival drama, with horror and coming-of-age elements; the other is a suburban thriller, a few freeway stops before a soap opera. Survival drama, as a form, tends to explore how long characters cut off from civilization can retain their humanity before descending into madness or instinct. It is no coincidence that it includes, almost invariably, a plane crash, a monument to the pride of humanity, shot down on animal ground. The classic of the genre is Alive, the 1993 film about the real-life Uruguayan rugby team, played by Ethan Hawke and others, who were forced to eat their loved ones after a plane crash in the Andes.

By comparison, the premise of the suburban thriller, neither revolutionary in its observation nor false, is that something dark and desperate lurks beneath the surface of America’s middle class, especially as represented by the family sitcom. (An example is Breaking Bad, AMC’s historical drama about a terminally ill chemistry teacher turned crystal meth kingpin.) Driven from their enormous kitchens or wood-paneled bungalows by sexual frustration, anxiety financial or medical crises, the characters turn to infidelity, blackmail, drug dealing, and murder, even as they drive minivans and cook charcoal roasts. They launder money; they fold the laundry. A good litmus test for this genre is whether a character who has just committed a crime can reasonably expect to attend a parent-teacher conference the next day.

I work through these distinctions to show you that the Yellowjackets inhabit two truly distinct forms, each with their own set of interests and goals. I’m not referring to gender hybridity, a more or less ubiquitous phenomenon, in which multiple genres intersect into something new. What I’m talking about, to borrow a metaphor from chemistry, is the chirality of genders, two genders like two hands, mirroring but not overlapping, capable of doing the TV equivalent of patting heads and rubbing belly at the same time.

This structure allows Yellowjackets to take the same character seeds and develop them in pleasantly different ways. Consider the question of affect. The survival drama is built, counterintuitively, around hope: teenage Shauna should be dead (starvation, wolves, plane crash), but, miraculously, she isn’t. As often as girls can be thwarted by Mother Nature or good old teenage resentment, there’s always a chance they’ll return to civilization. This is true even for characters absent from the 2021 story; indeed, she is heavily involved in the resurfacing of the symbol from the woods. By contrast, the reigning affect in suburban thrillers is unhappiness: middle-aged Shauna should be happy (home, family, kitchen island), yet she couldn’t be more unhappy. When she kills, skins and stews a rabbit from her garden, you can’t help thinking that the rabbit is her husband.

We find here another distinction, at the level of the drama, between the fatal error and the bad decision. In the past, girls first fail to ration their food, believing they will be rescued. Laura Lee is killed trying to pilot an abandoned plane; psilocybin mushrooms, accidentally added to a stew, lead the girls to a bloodthirsty orgy. These are understandable but critical missteps made by desperate people trying to do the right thing. But, in the present, the same characters, languishing in the suburbs, go looking for trouble: Shauna has an affair; Natalie blackmails her godfather; Misty kidnaps and blackmails a campaign fixer posing as a reporter. This is why adults in Yellowjackets, despite having access to money and modern conveniences, may feel more stuck than their literally stranded teenage counterparts. In the past, our heroines are trapped in the desert; in the present, they are trapped within themselves.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about the two Yellowjackets timelines is their relationship to time itself. Strangely, it is not entirely correct to say that the narrative of adolescence precedes that of the adult. On the contrary, they both unfold in the perpetual present of their own diegeses, the past being no more a direct cause than the future its inevitable outcome. Sometimes the gap between a character and their other self is so wide it can be disorienting: Juliette Lewiss Natalie is sour, restless, almost elastic in her physique, while her younger self, played by Sophie Thatcher, is very observant. , a coiled spring. In other cases, the antlers seem to have left no imprint. When did we become these people who lie and cheat and do horrible things? Shauna asks her husband after murdering her lover with a kitchen knife. We’ve always been those people, he replies quietly.

Indeed, each timeline seems capable of causing, through some hidden mechanism, a narrative development in the other. It’s not until adult Taissa wakes up in a tree outside her house, gnawing on her own hand, that we realize the menacing tree woman seen by her troubled son is not a shadow of his mother’s past. but his real mother. Here, the future explains the past. We realize with horror that Lottie didn’t hallucinate a teenage Taissa shoveling dirt into her mouth, and we fear the worst. Sure enough, teenage Taissa will be sleepwalking into another tree, leaving her girlfriend to be mauled by a wolf.

Another way of saying this is that Yellowjackets, unlike Lost, doesn’t rely on backstory for character development. We get a few flashbacks, still internal to the survival drama: Lotties’ hallucinations as a little girl, Laura Lees’ near-death experience at Bible Camp. But the teen arc, taken as a whole, isn’t just a series of flashbacks, nor is the adult arc an extended flash-forward; they are two stories that take place at different times, simultaneously. The only exception is a gruesome sequence, in the pilot, in which an unidentified girl is hunted, bled, cooked and eaten by, presumably, what remains of the 1996 state champions. Obviously the hunt is going well in the Girls in the Woods time, but that’s not part of the teen timeline, at least not yet. The sequence is both a terrifying sight and a harrowing memory; never revisited, it forms an invisible spine that connects the series in two arches like ribs, curving and rounding without touching.