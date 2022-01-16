Entertainment
Ronnie Spector, lead singer of the Ronettes, dead at 78 | Entertainment
Ronnie Spector, the swaggering 1960s pop icon with the dizzying hive whose sultry, quavering vocals propelled numerous hits for The Ronettes, including “Be My Baby,” has died, his family announced in a statement Wednesday. .
“Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, passed away peacefully from this world today after a brief battle with cancer,” the family said. “She was with her family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan. Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a brave attitude, a mischievous sense of humor and a smile on her face.”
Tributes to Spector’s talent began pouring in from musical royalty.
“I just heard the news from Ronnie Spector and I don’t know what to say” Wilson wrote on Twitter. “I loved his voice so much and he was a very special person and dear friend. It breaks my heart. Ronnie’s music and spirit will live on forever.”
Born Veronica Bennett in New York’s Spanish borough of Harlem, she formed the Ronettes in 1961 with an older sister and cousin while still a teenager.
The group only rose to fame after auditioning two years later for music producer Phil Spector, creator of the 1960s “Wall of Sound” style, who signed them to his label.
Fueled by the runaway success of “Be My Baby”, their debut single for Spector, they toured the country with Dick Clark’s Caravan of Stars and hit a string of pop hits over the next few years, including “Baby I Love You”. “Walking in the Rain” and “Do I Love You?”
The girl group also became hugely popular in England, where the Ronettes headlined bands such as the Rolling Stones and Eric Clapton and The Yardbirds, according to Ronnie Spector’s website, and later opened for the Beatles on their final US tour in 1966.
The band broke up in 1967. Shortly after, Ronnie married Phil Spector, with whom she had a rocky relationship. The couple divorced in 1974.
In his memoir, “Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts, and Madness,” Ronnie Spector described her husband as controlling and emotionally abusive.
In social media posts after his death last year, she said famous, “he was a brilliant producer, but a bad husband.”
In the mid-1970s, Ronnie Spector launched a new career as a solo artist. Although she never again reached the commercial peak of her 60s heyday, she returned to the Top 40 singing on radio with Eddie Money on his 1986 hit, “Take Me Home Tonight.”
In 1988, Ronnie Spector and the Ronettes continued Phil Spector for over $10 million in royalties and license fees. A court eventually ordered him to pay the Ronettes royalties twice a year.
Phil Spector was later convicted of murdering actress Lana Clarkson and sentenced to 19 years in prison. He died behind bars.
Ronnie Spector continued to record music and perform well into his 70s.
Her family said she “was filled with love and gratitude. Her cheerful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in everyone who knew, heard or saw her. In lieu of flowers, Ronnie asked Donations may be made to your local women’s shelter or the American Indian College Fund A celebration of Ronnie’s life and music will be announced in the future The family respectfully requests privacy at this time .
