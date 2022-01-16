Bollywood love pours in after Virat Kohli leaves as Indian Tests captain: The Tribune India





Grandstand web desk Chandigarh, January 16 Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to support Virat Kohli on Sunday a day after the Indian Test skipper suddenly resigned from his post. Virat, who led India’s Test team for nearly seven years, resigned as Test captain on Saturday, two months after relinquishing the ODI and T20 captaincy. Virat’s decision came a day after India lost the South African series 1-2. The news came as a surprise to most fans of the Indian cricket team. Ranveer Singh, always a strong supporter of Kohli’s game, was among the first celebrities to respond to Kohli’s Instagram post. “THE KING WILL ALWAYS BE THE KING,” Ranveer wrote in his post. Actor Suniel Shetty took to Twitter, saying: “Yes Captain. Thank you. For the sweat. The blood. The tears of joy. For making us a relentless winning force all over the world. For taking the bouncers on the chin for us and making us number 1. Tears in my eyes but grateful forever #GOAT @imVkohli. Keep winning for India.” Yes Captain. Thank you. For the sweat. The blood. Tears of joy. For making us a relentless winning force all over the world. For taking bouncers on the chin for us and making us number 1. Tears in my eyes but grateful forever #GOAT @imVkohli Keep winning for India pic.twitter.com/4AIDKfCG57 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) January 15, 2022 Actress Swara Bhaskar also shared her thoughts on Twitter. “Virat, you are a leader in the truest sense of the word,” she said. Virat, you are a leader in the truest sense of the term. https://t.co/OVA76YMHq8 – Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 15, 2022 Riteish Deshmukh said Virat has the whole country on his side. “No wonder they call him KING KOHLI. Under your captaincy, India has reached great heights, dear @imVkohli, thank you for making us so, so proud. India’s heart beats for KOHLI,” said he wrote. No wonder they call him KING KOHLI Under your captaincy India has reached great heights my dear @imVkohli thank you for making us so proud. The heart of India beats for KOHLI. https://t.co/EcmS1BsZ0X —Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 15, 2022 Arjun Rampal expressed his despondency over Virat’s decision and hoped it would be “short-lived”. “Why yaar? @imVkohli you are an amazing captain and have served our nation so well. You still have many years of cricket in you and the spirit of a captain. I hope this decision will be short-lived. However, we respect your decision. Thank you for all these amazing memories. #ViratKohli,” he wrote. Why yaar? @imVkohli you are an amazing captain and have served our nation so well. You still have many years of cricket in you and a captain’s spirit. I hope this decision will be short-lived. However, we respect your decision. Thank you for all these amazing memories. #ViratKohli — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) January 15, 2022 Richa Chadha tweeted: “Thank you for all you have done #Teamindia and for cricket. You are a legend. #CaptainForeva”. Thanks for everything you’ve done #teamindia and for cricket. You are a legend. #CaptainForeva https://t.co/C5z72H9VKa – RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 15, 2022 Kohli has been considered one of India’s most successful Test captains and the decision took many people by surprise. India won 40 games out of a total of 68 games played during his captaincy. #bollywood #reactions #testteam #ViratKohli

