Ricardo Darn, the actor who said “no” to Hollywood and survived the political tension in his country

Simple, humble, loved by the public and recognized by critics. The man who said “no” to Hollywood because they only offered him narco roles is now 65. How he managed to survive the division of Argentine artists and to be, despite everything, a prophet in his country.

Ricardo Darn was a child actor, the first film in which he participated was “I was born on the shore” (1972), by Catrano Catrani, which is why he understands better than anyone how a set works. The speaker is the film producer and journalist Axel Kuschevatzky. Darn played this first role when he was about 15 years old and shared the poster with great Argentine personalities such as Arturo Puig and Susana Gimnez, who will be his companion a few years later. The musical can be seen in its entirety on YouTube.

I was born from a marriage of actors who never achieved job stability, so they never had economic stability, which generated many internal, domestic and marital problems, to the point that they ended up separating. I knew the kitchen before the counter, the first thing I learned was the instability of this profession, how sacrificed and unfair it is with most actors, said Darn himself in an interview .

Ricardo Darn, in ‘Lo de vole’. (The sixth)

Because of the divorce, he wanted to quit acting, but his calling and the need to help his mother with the bills was stronger. He went from child prodigy to star of youth with the TV series ‘Mi cuado’, but his real fame came with ‘Nine Queens’ in the year 2000. The role of the crook Marcos, who operated in a wild Argentina on the verge of exploding, consecrated him.

Although in many of his roles he represents the most Argentinian of Argentina, Darn has Spanish nationality by naturalization letter since 2006, recognized by the Council of Ministers by royal decree. In the same act they gave it to director Juan Jos Campanella.

shiny movies

Campanella and Darn have made four films together: ‘Son of the Bride’, ‘Luna de Avellaneda’, ‘The Same Love and the Same Rain’ and the multi-award winning ‘The Secret in Their Eyes’. Consulted by El Confidencial, Campanella confided in his methodology: We work very well together. We have a very similar view of film content and its sense of humor. A set of two is pleasant, there has never been any tension. We both like to create a fun atmosphere, make people want to come to work.

On the possibility of them making a new movie together, Campanella assured that he plans to do something with Darn and Guillermo Francella. I need the technology to advance a little more to be able to carry out this project, he says, referring to the techniques of aging and rejuvenation. The desire to do something together is still there, he added.

Ricardo and Chino Darn, presenting ‘L’Odyssée des Giles’. (EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa)

When Darn is not on set, he divides his time between Spain and Argentina, although he is now settled in his house in the Palermo neighborhood of Porteo. The protagonist of ‘Nueve Reinas’ is one of the few Argentine actors loved on both sides of the divide that separates Kirchnerists and anti-Kirchnerists. Only once did he have a major brushstroke when he questioned, almost casually, the fortunes of Cristina Kirchner. “We are still waiting for someone to save us. We are a child country: we need a father. We need someone to tell us how to do things, he said on television. me,” he concluded.

Kirchner’s Wrath

The president reacted with a letter that she said she took the time to write because he is one of her “favorite actors”. “We don’t live in a child country, as you said,” replies the former president. “(We live) in a democratic country where everyone is free to say what they want, and I specify that I like to live like that and not like we did during the years of the dictatorship”, he says . And he is still ironic: “That’s why, what would you call a country where no one spoke except the Mothers and Grandmothers of the Place de Mai? If it’s a child’s country, what would it be, a country in vitro?” he asks. .

In Cristina’s letter, she also reminds Darn that he was indicted and arrested in 1988 for a court case that investigated the alleged smuggling of cars with a disability permit. Despite the accusation, Darn was fired from this case and it was discovered that he had been the victim of fraud.

Cristina Kirchner, in a file image. (EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni)

On this occasion, the controversy there died out, although some time later he said that he did not regret having said it despite the problems it caused him. His sister, Alejandra Darn, is president of the Argentine Association of Actors and an avid “k activist”.

Not very active in networks

On his twitter account @bombitadarin he has 381,000 followers, although he is only dedicated to retweeting solidarity campaigns and images of wanted children. The moniker ‘Bombita’ refers to the mythical ‘Wild Tales’ character, a well-groomed porter who (spoiler alert!) blows up the poorly parked car collection center after the tow truck picks up the vehicle from a bad sealed off area . The dream of many motorists in the city of Buenos Aires.

Although he says little about his networks, in the 90s he earned the nickname of an interview rower because he always gave his interviewers a hand, no matter how bad they were. This back and forth with the press undoubtedly contributed to forging its pristine image. That and his permanent good humor. He is even able to laugh about his unsuccessful stint in music at the age of 22.

Ricardo Darn, in ‘The secret in their eyes’ (EFE)

Ricardo is a brilliant person. Having worked with him several times, we realize that each decision he makes is thought out, matured, he is a wonderful script reader, adds Kuschevatzky. He assumes all projects from the moment of engagement, he is very consistent with his vision of the world, which is why he transmits honesty. He is an actor recognized in everything because the public identifies with this honesty, assures the producer of ‘El secreto de sus ojos’ to El Confidencial. It is striking that he is not in any American film.

Rejected [ofertas de Hollywood] because they didn’t appeal to me. They suggested I play a Mexican drug dealer and I wasn’t interested. And if you’re not interested, why know how much they’re going to pay you? Darn said in an interview. Later, we learned that one of the offers he had was for the movie “Man on Fire”, starring Denzel Washington. His interviewer chided him, “Do you know how much money you could have made?” “And what’s the point? Better than what I live for? I take two hot showers in a day. Ambition can take you to a very dark place,” Darn replied, much to the Argentinian journalist’s astonishment.

Chino Darn and Resula Corber. (EFE/Javier Etxezarreta)

“There’s not a single day when I look at my wife and don’t feel the privilege of having her,” he once said of Florencia Bas, the great love of his life. After more than 34 years together, he revealed one of the keys to a lasting bond: Even in courageous fights, we never crossed the threshold of the unspeakable, of what does not come back.

Ricardo and Florencia have two children: Clara, who is a fashion designer, and “El Chino”, actor, producer and partner of Resula Corber. The last photo of Darn was taken a few days ago on a beach in Punta del Este, Uruguay, where he is resting from the recordings of ‘Argentina, 1985’, a thriller based on real events that will tell the keys to the Trial of the military Meetings, with the direction of Santiago Miter. For him, a happy birthday.