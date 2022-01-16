Entertainment
Ricardo Darn, the actor who said “no” to Hollywood and survived the political tension in his country
Simple, humble, loved by the public and recognized by critics. The man who said “no” to Hollywood because they only offered him narco roles is now 65. How he managed to survive the division of Argentine artists and to be, despite everything, a prophet in his country.
Ricardo Darn was a child actor, the first film in which he participated was “I was born on the shore” (1972), by Catrano Catrani, which is why he understands better than anyone how a set works. The speaker is the film producer and journalist Axel Kuschevatzky. Darn played this first role when he was about 15 years old and shared the poster with great Argentine personalities such as Arturo Puig and Susana Gimnez, who will be his companion a few years later. The musical can be seen in its entirety on YouTube.
I was born from a marriage of actors who never achieved job stability, so they never had economic stability, which generated many internal, domestic and marital problems, to the point that they ended up separating. I knew the kitchen before the counter, the first thing I learned was the instability of this profession, how sacrificed and unfair it is with most actors, said Darn himself in an interview .
Because of the divorce, he wanted to quit acting, but his calling and the need to help his mother with the bills was stronger. He went from child prodigy to star of youth with the TV series ‘Mi cuado’, but his real fame came with ‘Nine Queens’ in the year 2000. The role of the crook Marcos, who operated in a wild Argentina on the verge of exploding, consecrated him.
Although in many of his roles he represents the most Argentinian of Argentina, Darn has Spanish nationality by naturalization letter since 2006, recognized by the Council of Ministers by royal decree. In the same act they gave it to director Juan Jos Campanella.
shiny movies
Campanella and Darn have made four films together: ‘Son of the Bride’, ‘Luna de Avellaneda’, ‘The Same Love and the Same Rain’ and the multi-award winning ‘The Secret in Their Eyes’. Consulted by El Confidencial, Campanella confided in his methodology: We work very well together. We have a very similar view of film content and its sense of humor. A set of two is pleasant, there has never been any tension. We both like to create a fun atmosphere, make people want to come to work.
On the possibility of them making a new movie together, Campanella assured that he plans to do something with Darn and Guillermo Francella. I need the technology to advance a little more to be able to carry out this project, he says, referring to the techniques of aging and rejuvenation. The desire to do something together is still there, he added.
When Darn is not on set, he divides his time between Spain and Argentina, although he is now settled in his house in the Palermo neighborhood of Porteo. The protagonist of ‘Nueve Reinas’ is one of the few Argentine actors loved on both sides of the divide that separates Kirchnerists and anti-Kirchnerists. Only once did he have a major brushstroke when he questioned, almost casually, the fortunes of Cristina Kirchner. “We are still waiting for someone to save us. We are a child country: we need a father. We need someone to tell us how to do things, he said on television. me,” he concluded.
Kirchner’s Wrath
The president reacted with a letter that she said she took the time to write because he is one of her “favorite actors”. “We don’t live in a child country, as you said,” replies the former president. “(We live) in a democratic country where everyone is free to say what they want, and I specify that I like to live like that and not like we did during the years of the dictatorship”, he says . And he is still ironic: “That’s why, what would you call a country where no one spoke except the Mothers and Grandmothers of the Place de Mai? If it’s a child’s country, what would it be, a country in vitro?” he asks. .
In Cristina’s letter, she also reminds Darn that he was indicted and arrested in 1988 for a court case that investigated the alleged smuggling of cars with a disability permit. Despite the accusation, Darn was fired from this case and it was discovered that he had been the victim of fraud.
On this occasion, the controversy there died out, although some time later he said that he did not regret having said it despite the problems it caused him. His sister, Alejandra Darn, is president of the Argentine Association of Actors and an avid “k activist”.
Not very active in networks
On his twitter account @bombitadarin he has 381,000 followers, although he is only dedicated to retweeting solidarity campaigns and images of wanted children. The moniker ‘Bombita’ refers to the mythical ‘Wild Tales’ character, a well-groomed porter who (spoiler alert!) blows up the poorly parked car collection center after the tow truck picks up the vehicle from a bad sealed off area . The dream of many motorists in the city of Buenos Aires.
Although he says little about his networks, in the 90s he earned the nickname of an interview rower because he always gave his interviewers a hand, no matter how bad they were. This back and forth with the press undoubtedly contributed to forging its pristine image. That and his permanent good humor. He is even able to laugh about his unsuccessful stint in music at the age of 22.
Ricardo is a brilliant person. Having worked with him several times, we realize that each decision he makes is thought out, matured, he is a wonderful script reader, adds Kuschevatzky. He assumes all projects from the moment of engagement, he is very consistent with his vision of the world, which is why he transmits honesty. He is an actor recognized in everything because the public identifies with this honesty, assures the producer of ‘El secreto de sus ojos’ to El Confidencial. It is striking that he is not in any American film.
Rejected [ofertas de Hollywood] because they didn’t appeal to me. They suggested I play a Mexican drug dealer and I wasn’t interested. And if you’re not interested, why know how much they’re going to pay you? Darn said in an interview. Later, we learned that one of the offers he had was for the movie “Man on Fire”, starring Denzel Washington. His interviewer chided him, “Do you know how much money you could have made?” “And what’s the point? Better than what I live for? I take two hot showers in a day. Ambition can take you to a very dark place,” Darn replied, much to the Argentinian journalist’s astonishment.
“There’s not a single day when I look at my wife and don’t feel the privilege of having her,” he once said of Florencia Bas, the great love of his life. After more than 34 years together, he revealed one of the keys to a lasting bond: Even in courageous fights, we never crossed the threshold of the unspeakable, of what does not come back.
Ricardo and Florencia have two children: Clara, who is a fashion designer, and “El Chino”, actor, producer and partner of Resula Corber. The last photo of Darn was taken a few days ago on a beach in Punta del Este, Uruguay, where he is resting from the recordings of ‘Argentina, 1985’, a thriller based on real events that will tell the keys to the Trial of the military Meetings, with the direction of Santiago Miter. For him, a happy birthday.
Sources
2/ https://www.vanitatis.elconfidencial.com/celebrities/2022-01-16/ricardo-darin-cumpleanos-biografia-chino-mujer_3358485/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022