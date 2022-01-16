Entertainment
Kanye West mocks Kim Kardashian: You better not hide our kids from me!
Kanye West having fun a the week.
First, the rapper was accused of punching a fan in Los Angeles. He is believed to be under investigation for the act.
Then he threatened to kick Pete Davidson’s rear end in a recently released track.
And now?
Kanye seems to have made some sort of threat to Kim Kardashian.
Via a snippet of an interview with Jason Lee for Hollywood Unlocked – which is set to be released in its entirety on Monday, January 17) – the rapper shared his love for his children (North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm) and explained why he recently moved right in front of them.
My consolation comes from seeing my kids and having a solid schedule. That’s why I even got the house, he explained.
The media realized that there was something wrong with my decision to have a house next to my children.
The artist then opened up about his own upbringing, particularly the challenge of being away from his father growing up.
You see, when my mom took me from Atlanta to Chicago, my dad didn’t come to the coldest, most dangerous city in the world to be next to [me], West recalled.
He said, I’ll stay in Atlanta.
Known for his unparalleled work ethic, Kanye went on to emphasize that his family comes first.
He assured listeners that nothing with my career, with this rapping, with this media, none of that, would take me away from my kids. And that’s what I want everyone to know.
Fair enough. Admirable even.
But then West appeared to shoot his ex-wife … without mentioning her by name.
Don’t play with me, don’t play with my kids,” the superstar warned.
No security is going to come between me and my children and you are not going to enlighten me.
It certainly comes across as West telling Kim to stop hiding their kids from him, doesn’t it?
In a similar vein, West claimed in a video message on Saturday that he wasn’t invited to his daughter’s fourth birthday party.
Yall, just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn’t allowed to know where his party was, he claimed in this footage.
West went on to say that someone was playing games and his health took a toll due to the family drama, adding:
“I’m posting this just because I need your support.
“I called Kim, texted the nannies, phoned Tristan, he said he would ask Khloe, no one will give me the address of my daughter’s birthday party right now, and it will imprint in his mind that I wasn’t there for him.”
Shortly after West’s rant went viral, sources at the party confirmed to Page Six that West do, indeed, going to the party for his youngest daughter.
For her part, Kim has yet to respond to West’s rant about their common child.
“He just can’t come into her house anymore without her permission,” a People Magazine insider said of the allegation that he was being kept away from his children, adding that Kardashian “has a right to life. privacy and tries to set healthy boundaries”.
Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 and is now dating Pete Davidson.
Last month, West began a relationship with Julia Fox.
People’s article states that Kardashian “only wants to protect her kids and make sure they have a good relationship with both parents” in the wake of their split.
West’s decision to discuss his personal affairs in the next interview, this person continues, is “upsetting.”
This source concludes:
“Kim wants the kids to have a strong relationship with both parents and to respect the boundaries and structure she has put in place so they have some predictability and consistency with their schedules.”
Sounds like something Kanye West is totally capable of.
NOT!
Sources
2/ https://www.thehollywoodgossip.com/2022/01/kanye-west-taunts-kim-kardashian-you-best-not-keep-me-from-our-k/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022