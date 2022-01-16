Kanye West mocks Kim Kardashian: You better not hide our kids from me!

Kanye West having fun a the week.

First, the rapper was accused of punching a fan in Los Angeles. He is believed to be under investigation for the act.

Then he threatened to kick Pete Davidson’s rear end in a recently released track.

And now?

Kanye seems to have made some sort of threat to Kim Kardashian.

Via a snippet of an interview with Jason Lee for Hollywood Unlocked – which is set to be released in its entirety on Monday, January 17) – the rapper shared his love for his children (North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm) and explained why he recently moved right in front of them.

My consolation comes from seeing my kids and having a solid schedule. That’s why I even got the house, he explained.

The media realized that there was something wrong with my decision to have a house next to my children.

The artist then opened up about his own upbringing, particularly the challenge of being away from his father growing up.

You see, when my mom took me from Atlanta to Chicago, my dad didn’t come to the coldest, most dangerous city in the world to be next to [me], West recalled.

He said, I’ll stay in Atlanta.

Known for his unparalleled work ethic, Kanye went on to emphasize that his family comes first.

He assured listeners that nothing with my career, with this rapping, with this media, none of that, would take me away from my kids. And that’s what I want everyone to know.

Fair enough. Admirable even.

But then West appeared to shoot his ex-wife … without mentioning her by name.

Don’t play with me, don’t play with my kids,” the superstar warned.

No security is going to come between me and my children and you are not going to enlighten me.

It certainly comes across as West telling Kim to stop hiding their kids from him, doesn’t it?

In a similar vein, West claimed in a video message on Saturday that he wasn’t invited to his daughter’s fourth birthday party.

Yall, just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn’t allowed to know where his party was, he claimed in this footage.

West went on to say that someone was playing games and his health took a toll due to the family drama, adding:

“I’m posting this just because I need your support.

“I called Kim, texted the nannies, phoned Tristan, he said he would ask Khloe, no one will give me the address of my daughter’s birthday party right now, and it will imprint in his mind that I wasn’t there for him.”

Shortly after West’s rant went viral, sources at the party confirmed to Page Six that West do, indeed, going to the party for his youngest daughter.

For her part, Kim has yet to respond to West’s rant about their common child.

“He just can’t come into her house anymore without her permission,” a People Magazine insider said of the allegation that he was being kept away from his children, adding that Kardashian “has a right to life. privacy and tries to set healthy boundaries”.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 and is now dating Pete Davidson.

Last month, West began a relationship with Julia Fox.

People’s article states that Kardashian “only wants to protect her kids and make sure they have a good relationship with both parents” in the wake of their split.

West’s decision to discuss his personal affairs in the next interview, this person continues, is “upsetting.”

This source concludes:

“Kim wants the kids to have a strong relationship with both parents and to respect the boundaries and structure she has put in place so they have some predictability and consistency with their schedules.”

Sounds like something Kanye West is totally capable of.

NOT!