Sexy, fun and ‘a bit wild’: Ronnie Spector remembered by another 60s icon





Transcript of the story La La Brooks was only 14 when she met her friend Ronnie Spector. The couple were the lead singers of two of the biggest girl bands of the 1960s, the Crystals and the Ronettes, and frequently shared the stage. “Our dressing rooms were always across from each other. I could hear Ronnie getting ready to go on stage, wearing a very sexy little short dress, and she was calling ‘La La! Come on!'” Brooks said. . As it happens host Carol Off. Spector, who sang hits like be my baby and I love you baby, and influenced generations of musicians, died Wednesday at age 78. Friends and 1960s music icons La La Brooks, left, is pictured with Ronnie Spector, right. Spector died Wednesday at age 78. ((Submitted by La La Brooks)) Releasing her last album in 2016, Spector was excited to perform, Brooks said. “I think Ronnie would be 100, still doing ‘Be My Baby’ on stage if she could,” she said. “That’s how much she loved the fans, and that’s how much she loved the stage.” Brooks also witnessed a difficult chapter in Spector’s life, his 1968 marriage to music producer Phil Spector, who also produced the Crystals. In his 1990 autobiography Be My Baby: How I survived mascara, miniskirts and madness, Spector recounted the abuse she suffered, saying her then-husband kept her locked up in their Beverly Hills mansion. La La Brooks, far right, singing with The Crystals in the 1960s. As a teenager, Brooks sang hits like Then He Kissed Me and Da Doo Ron Ron for the group. (Submitted by La La Brooks) “[Spector] would tell me some of the things that were sad, but what could you do?” Brooks said of that time. Brooks also recalls meeting Spector’s sister and former Ronettes teammate Estelle, who “would feel sad for her” following the band’s breakup after Spector’s marriage. In 1974, the couple divorced and “she eventually ran away,” Brooks continued. Phil Spector, who was sent to prison in 2009 for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson, died in 2021. The two friends then find themselves reunited on stage. “I did a TV show with her, I did Lincoln Center with her. I did so many things with Ronnie afterwards,” Brooks said. Brooks says she and Spector both looked up to musicians like Frankie Lymon and Little Anthony the Imperials in the ’50s and ’60s. “They had a sound that women like us wanted to copy,” she said. (Submitted by La La Brooks) Along with her talent, Brooks says she’ll remember her friend for her confidence, style and “kinda crazy” energy. “I’ll remember her smile, her little turn on stage, the way she walked down the stairs and didn’t care if the guys looked at her skirt, because it was Ronnie,” she laughed. “She was a beautiful person, inside and out.” Written by Kate McGillivray. Story produced by Chris Trowbridge.

