DC Comics Announces Flashpoint Sequel Flashpoint Beyond





Jan. 15 (UPI) — DC Comics on Friday announced a series of sequels to their 2011 “Flashpoint” event comic titled “Flashpoint Beyond,” which will feature the return of the deadly Batman Thomas Wayne. “Flashpoint” followed Barry Allen, also known as The Flash, as he travels back in time to save his late mother. The move had serious consequences as Barry found himself in a dark timeline where the Justice League didn’t exist, Wonder Woman and Aquaman were at war with each other, and Thomas had become a violent Batman after his son Bruce Waynewas assassinated in his place. “Flashpoint Beyond” finds Thomas returning to his dark world after helping Barry put the universe back together. Thomas becomes Batman again to find out why his world still exists. What he discovers sends him on a journey around the world as he tries to track down the mechanical killer. The sequel to the event begins on April 5 with the release of issue 0 of “Flashpoint Beyond”, a 48-page comic by writer Geoff Johns (“Flashpoint”) with art by Eduardo Risso (“100 Bullets “). “Flashpoint Beyond” will then continue with issue #1, which will be released on April 19. A new issue will then arrive every two weeks for the series, from screenwriters Johns, Jeremy Adams (“The Flash”) and Tim Sheridan (“Shazam”) with art by Xermnico (“Infinite Frontier”). “Everyone working on these books is doing everything possible to deliver something worth readers’ time in this competitive entertainment landscape,” Johns said in a statement. “It’s for fans of DC’s big events and DC’s big comic book history. And even though it’s an event, it’s focused on character rather than concept – it’s the story of Thomas Wayne Batman, a Barry Allen who could have been, the crimes of Bruce Wayne – it’s a murder mystery, a secret mission and a look into the past, present and future of the continuum And as dark as it gets in this upside-down world of ‘Flashpoint,’ it’s fun,” he continued. “Flashpoint Beyond” will be available at local comic book stores and digital retailers.

