Mohit Raina talks about the early days of his relationship with Aditi, says he pushed things
Mohit Raina got married to his wife, Aditi Sharma, on January 1, 2022. He made it official by sharing his wedding photos on his Instagram handle. Over the years, he has made quite a name for himself in Bollywood and enjoys a huge fanbase. He had taken all his fans by surprise by posting his wedding pictures.
While sharing these photos on his IG handle, Mohit had written a beautiful caption in them which indicated the new beginning of his life. The caption could be read as follows:
“Love recognizes no barriers, it jumps hurdles, jumps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With this hope and the blessings of our parents, we are no longer two but one. Need with all your love and blessings on this new journey. Aditi & Mohit.”
During a recent chat with Siddharth Kanan, Mohit Raina shared how he met Aditi and how their relationship was born out of friendship. He even mentioned how he pushed things in their relationship. Speaking of the same thing, the Devon Ka Dev … Mahadev the actor said:
“I met her through mutual friends. My favorite quote is ‘See what you want, get what you see.’ conversations and pushed things slowly, slowly.”
When asked if his wife had stopped him from doing intimate scenes on screen, the actor joked that he had never done such things in his career, but there is a thing that Aditi restricted him, and that’s his language. In Mumbai Newspapers, her language “went out of control”, and she hinted that it needed to be “controlled”.
In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Mohit Raina had spoken about his wife, Aditi, who comes from a tech background and not from the glamorous world. Mohit said:
“The basis of the relationship is friendship. We met a few years ago. After a few years of our friendship, which grew over time, we mutually decided to continue it. It was during the pandemic (second wave), I met his family to ask for his hand. Then the families got together and decided to move on.”
Later in the conversation, the actor mentioned how he felt when he first broke the news and made it official. He’d even talked about how he’d wanted it to remain a “low-key” affair. Bhaukaal the actor shared:
“I didn’t expect the reaction. It was heartwarming, beautiful and moving for me. It made me realize how much people love me. I’ve always been a private person. For an actor, there must be something that belongs only to you, that is close to your heart and that was very dear to me personally, so I wanted to do it in a discreet way.
Professionally, Mohit will next be seen in the crime thriller series, Bahukaal 2.
