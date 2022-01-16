Daniel Craig offered Sam Mendes Bond a job while drunk | Entertainment

Entertainment
Daniel Craig offered Sam Mendes to direct “Skyfall” while he was drunk.
The 53-year-old actor – who quit his role as James Bond after five films in 2021’s ‘No Time To Die’ – got carried away as he caught up with his old friend and collaborator at Hugh Jackman’s birthday party and in his drunken state, it seemed “a no-brainer” to have the filmmaker take the reins in what ultimately became his third outing as 007 in the 2012 film.
Speaking on The Hollywood Reporter’s ‘Awards Chatter’ podcast, Daniel said: “I was definitely a little drunk and Sam arrived late. He just arrived and I hadn’t seen him in years, I hadn’t seen it since Road To Perdition… We sat down and had a drink together and I figured it was like one of those… Because we had conversations about the directors and that it became glaringly obvious to me, sitting across from him, watching him go, of course… And I just said, I’m probably not supposed to say that, but do you want to realize the next Bond movie?
Sam – who also helmed 2015’s “Spectre” – accepted the offer, prompting Daniel to quickly realize he’d be in trouble for handing out jobs that weren’t for him to decide.
He added: “And he just did this thing, he kinda looked at me [and squinted] and said, yes. And I went, ‘Okay’, and I went, I’m screwed now. I’m sure there’s someone I need to talk to about this before I offer directing jobs. It’s not my responsibility, but I was drunk! What can you say?”
Elsewhere on the podcast, Daniel admitted he was the “worst reader in the world” and struggled with audition scripts because he was “probably a bit dyslexic”.
Reflecting on his audition for Sam’s 2002 film ‘Road to Perdition’, he said: I’m probably a bit dyslexic. I did this reading and he said, it was terrible, but I’m going to give you the part because you’ve come this far.
