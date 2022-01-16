Dads Army: Clive Dunns’ wife opens up about the actor’s heartbreaking memories of WWII | Television & Radio | Showbiz and television





Corporal Jones star Clive Dunn was well known for his comedic slap-stick role in the hit BBC series. Despite ending in 1977, fans of the show still turn to their favorite band of army men for a comedy hit. During Channel 5’s one-off special, Dad’s Army: Secret Lives and Scandals, fans got a glimpse of their lives off the show, with Clive Dunn’s wife Priscilla opening up about her memories “heartbreaking” of the Second World War.

Clive Dunn’s Corporal Jones became one of the most important characters, and was given the show’s most iconic catchphrase. While Jones was the complete opposite of military efficiency, in real life Clive Dunn had a distinguished war record. While fighting in southern Europe, he was captured by the Nazis and spent four years in labor camps, as his wife Priscilla recalled. She said: ‘He was captured in Greece, they were hoping to go south and be picked up by a British boat, but that never happened. READ MORE: Emmerdale’s revenge as Dawn Taylor is heartbroken after her death?

“It must have been awful, but he always used to say that going to public school was the most perfect training to be a prisoner of war.” Clive had become a committed pacifist, and his portrayal of Corporal Jones may have been influenced by his wartime suffering at the hands of the Germans. Graham McCann, author of Dad’s Army: The Story of a Very British Comedy, explained: “It was very difficult. “Very heartbreaking at times, he really had a lot of memories from the war, and that gave an edge when it came to playing Corporal Jones. because he had truly seen the dark side of war.

Michael Knowles, cast member of Dad’s Army from 1969 to 1972, revealed: “Clive was a lot of fun, he was ready for anything, he would do anything. “He was happy to do it and he volunteered, which meant we had to write a lot of extra stuff for Clive.” While filming the 1971 feature film Dad’s Army, Clive’s comedic gifts were again called upon, which his wife admitted to be a concern today. The scene showed Corporal Jones, Captain Mannering (played by Arthur Lowe), and Sergeant Arthur Wilson (John Le Mesurier) on a raft with a momentary stallion.

Corporal Jones ended up getting stuck on the horse and had to pull himself up when they passed a hanging branch, letting the other two drift away. Priscilla recalled: “The horse kept backing up, and he was terrified of backing up, but luckily an overhanging branch was there, and Clive grabbed it and got off the horse.” Clive presented a masterclass in comedic character acting and was a fan favorite for many years. Dad’s Army: Secret Lives and Scandals is available on My5.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/showbiz/tv-radio/1550609/Dads-Army-Clive-Dunn-wife-harrowing-WW2-memories The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos