Hollywood is still in SHOCK over the SUDDEN DEATH of Bob Saget





Bob Saget was a popular stand-up comedian and he recently released a podcast where he joked about covid and shared things from his life. But he was found dead at the hotel he was staying in and after the late actor’s autopsy. Police said there was no foul play, no drug overdose or any kind of illegal substance there. It could have been consumed by the late comedian. The news shocked many Hollywood actors close to Bob Saget Guy Fieri, Whoopi Goldberg, Jim Norton, and Norman Lear all also shared their reactions to the loss of their “friend”. One of the most heartbreaking responses to the news of Saget’s death, however, comes from his “Full house“Co-starring John Stamos, who wrote: “I am broken. I’m empty. I am in total and utter shock. I will never have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” (via Twitter). With Hollywood’s response, it’s clear that Bob Saget was much loved and will be missed by many. I’m broken. I’m empty. I am in total and utter shock. I will never have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022 While his podcast is the latest thing from him and something that is currently heard by everyone is getting popular, he joked about Omicron saying that it got popular a few days ago when the podcast of Bob Saget has been online he has been heard of a lot of things and in one of them he jokingly shared his experience with Covid-19 and he said during the podcast that he has Covid-19 and isn’t sure if it was Omicron or Delta or maybe both. But he also jokingly added that when he was in hospital, around 200 people came to visit him and thought he might actually die. But he also said that Covid-19 is really bad and it’s something not to be taken lightly and people should try to protect themselves and everything. While the internet is also shocked and sad that one of the best comedians of all is no longer with them and all of his loved ones have paid tribute to the comedian. While some think his death is very mysterious and no one can find out what the real reason behind his death is, it becomes a mystery. While many shared that Bob Saget was a very healthy and lively person and always loved to talk about the things that mattered to him, his friends and other people in his life. Her fans are devastated by her death and they are sharing her biggest stand-up all over social media and paying their last rites in their own way. He was kind, smart and very funny.

The world needs more Bob Sagets and more love too. pic.twitter.com/6If6LvNmJs — Brian Ray (@brianrayguitar) January 10, 2022 Everyone is very shocked by his death and that he is no more and the fans and Hollywood itself still can’t believe it’s true.

