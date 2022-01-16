Exploring Home: 11 ideas for winter get-togethers in Council Bluffs | Entertainment





Emma Schwaller Council Bluffs Convention and Visitors Bureau

When the temperature starts to drop, you and your significant other may be looking for fun winter date ideas that suit the season. Luckily, there are tons of options in the Council Bluffs area, whether you’re the indoor type or ready to get immersed in cold weather. Enjoy a stay You don’t have to travel long distances for a romantic getaway. Book a night at a local hotel, enjoy breakfast in bed, a dip in the pool, and some quiet time for the perfect couple’s night out. Cocktail and dinner Head to the historic 100 Block of West Broadway for cocktails and a delicious dinner. Drop by BLK Squirrel for classic cocktails, Caddys Kitchen & Cocktails for a unique drink or Barleys for a great meal and infusion. Hit the slopes of Mount Crescent Try winter sports at Mt. Crescent Ski Area, offering skiing, snowboarding and sledding. People also read… Try a yoga class Everyone deserves a moment of zen, especially after the hustle and bustle of the holidays. Try one of the many classes offered by Half Moon Yoga here at Council Bluffs with your significant other. Hit the casinos Get in on the table games, slots and sports betting action at one of Council Bluffs’ three casinos; Ameristar, Harrahs and Horseshoes! Bowling Bowling isn’t just for kids’ parties. Invite a group of friends over and knock down some pins, or head to Thunderbowl with just the two of you. Go antiquing in Iowa’s Ancient Town Go on a scavenger hunt at Walnut Iowas Antique City, located about 40 miles outside of Council Bluffs. You never know what you may find Make yourself comfortable at the cinema Enjoy the comfortable recliners and bar at AMC Council Bluffs. Get the best seats by reserving your seat online. Watch a live performance Support local and regional talent by attending a live musical performance at the Whiskey Roadhouse, a show at the Chanticleer Community Theater or a fun and exciting Drag Brunch at Caddy’s Kitchen & Cocktails. To verify unleashcb.com/events for a full list of upcoming events taking place in Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County. Have a picnic indoors Picnics don’t have to be exclusive to summer. Order takeout from one of the restaurants in Council Bluffs, spread a blanket in the living room, light the candles and have a romantic picnic in the warmth and comfort of your home. Go to the brewery Full Fledged Brewing Company is a great place to enjoy a pint and hang out with your significant other. Sample local beers including Councils Kolsch, Blufftown Brown Ale or Worthy Cause Amber. There are so many unforgettable activities, events and attractions to visit in Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County. Discover a special day in Council Bluffs by browsing our attractions and restaurants on unleashcb.com. Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nonpareilonline.com/entertainment/exploring-home-11-winter-date-ideas-in-council-bluffs/article_86efe3d0-723d-11ec-8765-bbd912e69a9c.html

