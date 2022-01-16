Henry Cavill hints he’ll be the next James Bond in cryptic interview





Henry Cavill has hinted he will be the next James Bond as speculation continues over the next 007. The English actor has just landed the hit season two of The Witcher on Netflix in which he plays the titular monster hunter. The gossip mill and bookmakers have been abuzz over who will take on the next character long before Daniel Craig’s departure. Bridgerton star Reg-Jean Page is the bookmakers’ favourite, followed by Tom Hardy. Scottish actor Richard Madden comes third after his turn in Marvel blockbuster The Eternals. Cavill squeals in fourth place. Cavill addressed the rumors in a recent interview.





The Witcher star was recently asked about the Bond rumors in an interview with The temperature. Cavill said he once tried out as 007 in 2006 when he was 23, but was told to lose weight after filming a test scene where he got out of the shower. Speaking to The Times, he said: “Time will tell. You don’t know which way they want to take Bond and so I like to say it’s all still on the table.” The Witcher actor speculated that the age of the next Bond is uncertain. “It depends,” Cavill said when asked about the similarities between the secret agent and his role in the upcoming Argylle spy movie.





If, like us, you love a healthy dose of celebrity gossip, we've got you covered. From Lorraine Kelly and Janey Godley to Gordon Ramsay and Sir Rod Stewart, our weekly Showbiz newsletter is full of the latest news on your favorite stars from Scotland and beyond. It's easy to register! Simply enter your email address in the box further up the page or click here to view our wide range of newsletters. "We could be talking about Daniels Bond, or whoever is going to be the next Bond… They'll probably be in their 30s, 40s or early 40s. Maybe even getting younger, like they're were considering with me when it was just me and Daniel." Craig ended his 15 years as the iconic British spy in his fifth film, 2020's No Time to Die, which Cavill said he hadn't seen. Regardless of who plays Bond next, Cavill will star in the popular Netflix program which has been renewed for a third series. The second series was released in December, garnering 2.2 billion viewing minutes in its first week. A total of 76 million households have streamed the first series launched in December 2019.

