Salman Khan files civil suit against neighbor of Panvel’s farm for defaming him





Bollywood actor Salman Khan has filed a defamation suit against Ketan Kakkad, who is his neighbor at Panvel Farm. According to the actor, the neighbor defamed him in an interview on YouTube. According to the report, the other two people who were also part of the interview had a party in the costume. Media companies like Google, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook have also come under pressure as Salman Khan wants them to remove or block defamatory content against him on their sites. According to India Today, Salman Khan Peal says the court should prohibit the company, by temporary order and injunction, “from uploading/uploading, posting, reposting, tweeting, retweeting, giving interviews, corresponding, communicating, hosting, directly or indirectly, print, publish, publish, broadcast, circulate, any other defamatory content and/or derogatory remarks or make any other defamatory content, malicious or scandalous statements, posts, messages, tweets, videos, interviews, communications and correspondence in connection with to Khan and/or his Panvel Farm on social media platforms, including but not limited to those managed and operated by Defendants #5-12 (Social Media Companies) or in any way either, including on any other medium / mode whatsoever either directly and / or indirectly in any way whatsoever. On January 14, the case was heard before Judge Anil H. Laddhad of the Mumbai Civil Court. Meanwhile, lawyers Abha Singh and Aditya Pratap, who represent Kakkad, said they received the papers on Thursday, therefore they were unable to go through the entire trial. Therefore, Judge Laddhad gave them time to file a response on Kakkad’s behalf. He adjourned the case for a new hearing on January 21

