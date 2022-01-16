Actor James Buckley rules out possible return of The Inbetweeners





James Buckley has ruled out reprising the role of sex-crazed Jay if The Inbetweeners returns to our screens. The actor said “there’s not enough money in the world” to convince him to return as the character because he wouldn’t want to spoil a “universally loved” show. The sitcom, about four hapless sixth-grade students and their cringe-worthy, misguided capers, originally ran on E4 for three series from 2008 to 2010 and also spawned two movies. Buckley, 34, told Radio X presenter Chris Moyles over breakfast on Friday that playing Jay was the “best job in the world”, but said he would turn down an offer from creators and writers Damon Beesley and Iain Morris if they suggested a raise. He said: “I don’t want to go near it anymore, not because I don’t think I’d have a great time doing it, because I know I would. “I love boys, I love writers. Doing The Inbetweeners was the best job in the world. “All we did was have fun all day and they filmed us doing it, and at the end of the day we might have had an episode or a movie or something. thing like that. “But you may know, as I get older it seems like it’s the one thing I do professionally that’s universally loved.





“There’s not enough money in the world for me to mess this up.” The Inbetweeners focused on Will McKenzie (Simon Bird), a socially awkward newcomer to the fictional Rudge Park Comprehensive who befriends the sensitive Simon (Joe Thomas), Jay and the stupid Neil (Blake Harrison). The show was a huge success both critically and with audiences, winning a Bafta TV Award and a British Comedy Award.

On Friday, Moyles told Buckley he will always be known as Jay. Buckley, who now stars alongside Giovanna Fletcher in the 2:22 supernatural theatrical thriller A Ghost Story, said: “You can either go two ways with this.





“You can sit there and kind of go, Oh, that’s not me, I’d like to move on and do other things now, or you can sit there and go, you know, I enjoyed doing it and thought it was fun at the time, and people still seem to enjoy it. “As an actor, it’s professionally difficult for me to walk away from this character. “But you can’t have it all, can you? You can’t be on a hit sitcom and then complain!” Buckley and his Inbetweeners co-stars appeared in a 10th anniversary special, called Fwends Reunited, on Channel 4 on New Years Day in 2019. For more stories of where you live, visit InYourArea

