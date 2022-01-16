Entertainment
Troll Market moves to historic State Street building | arts and entertainment
WATERTOWN Inhale. Empower. Uprising. These three words encompass the mission of Troll Market, which strives to reflect the diversity of the artist and audience community and provide a space for creatives to connect with audiences.
The art and flea market opened in its original location on Eastern Boulevard in October and has now found a new home at 1204 State St., a site rich in history and endless possibilities.
Ever since Troll Market owner Andrew Andy F. Rounds was a child, he said he wanted to go to space, having driven it his whole life. Now his vision comes to life here.
We had a local businessman who is a fan of the arts who came and saw what we were doing at the other place, attended a few of our events, and then came to see me and said: Hey, I bought this really amazing building and I was wondering if it was something you might be interested in, said Mr. Rounds. I just had to jump on it because it’s an opportunity for us to fund and own the building through my nonprofit. My Kindred will now have a meeting place, as well as a ground floor as a community center to continue our outreach.
The site was originally home to the Watertown Grange, which constructed a building there in 1884. Parkside Bible Church purchased the property in 1945 and extensively renovated and modernized the Grange Hall, converting it into a church. Grace Baptist Church acquired the property in 1981, then sold the site to the Media Shriners in 2006. The property was sold to William Bill George in December, who in turn reached out to give Troll Market the opportunity to ‘a life.
Paperwork is being drawn up to register the space under Mr. Rounds Kindred as a place of worship with the nonprofit. The name of Mr. Rounds’ registered and recognized group is the Vinland Kindred, a nod to historical evidence of the Vikings in the north of the country. A family is a group of people who study Norse mythology and Norse religion, or the satr religion, he said.
According to the BBC, the satr faith combines Norse mythology with ecological awareness and is open to everyone.
The satr church in Iceland, you look at the edicts and it’s the same as Troll Market all creeds, all races, no discrimination, Mr Rounds said. Other religions are welcome in our temple. I still belong to a Christian church, I still go to Easter services. It is not an exclusive type of church or temple.
Upstairs at the State Street location is a study group area for the study of Old Norse and Satr. Mr Rounds said his group will hold parties and honor ancient traditions, following the Nordic calendar celebrating Christmas and the solstices, and will also hold baptisms, weddings and other ceremonies. At the same time, it will accommodate people who wish to study any of the ancient stories or mythology.
It gives me a specific place to do it and invite people to do it with me, Mr. Rounds said. Art and everything was part of this religion; the hof, the temple where members of the community came. We celebrate, we exhibit the works, we share and we exchange. This is a historic thing being done here in a very historic building, in an area where there is evidence of where the Vikings descended from the St. Lawrence River. As part of our culture, we invite people to our hof to exchange ideas, to exchange culture, to celebrate.
The multi-story facility’s former sanctuary is being converted into a formal gallery space, complete with a stage for the Troll Market to continue hosting live performances. The addition to the building will serve as a community center where all kinds of arts classes will be held, including a drumming class taught by Mr. Rounds. The building will also house a small gym.
There’s a dedicated space downstairs for rehearsals and musician practice, and there’s a kitchen that Mr. Rounds said he’s been looking to get certified for people who need it, who may not have the space to use to prepare food.
The State Street building is in need of updates, which are being addressed by a team that welcomes help from the surrounding community. Mr Rounds said the plan is to install a solar roof on the church, hopefully through grants.
Prior to opening in the original location, Mr. Rounds recruited Dana E. Gillan as Gallery Curator at Troll Market to help bring his vision to life and choose pieces and artists to present in space.
Local artist and gallery coordinator for the North Country Arts Council, Ms Gillan exhibits some of her work on the market, alongside returning artists Mel Eatherington, Stow Dunham, Taylor Weldon Soderquist, Melissa Green, Jeremy Rhoades, Kai Savage, Alice Elisabeth Waite, Kirstyn Leone from Chaos and Glitter and Clifford Smith from Toxic Foundry. New artists on the market include Phillip Hunter, Kate Dasilva, Robin Tubolino, Joshua Kellar, Bill Decillis and Katelyn Johnson, with room for more.
The market will be open to the public on Wednesday. The hours are from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The Troll Market will still be hosting events, a few of which are already in the works, including a Meet the Artists on Saturday, a vaudeville night later this month, and a catered Valentine’s Day dinner in February.
The market will still host live musical performances, but will strive to be respectful of surrounding residents.
People come with their mouths wide open, much like during an impressive fireworks display, they are just numbed by the magic, Mr Rounds said. Our motto, which is also part of my family’s mission, is to inspire, empower and uplift and that’s what we do.
Sources
2/ https://www.nny360.com/artsandlife/artsandentertainment/troll-market-relocates-to-historic-state-street-building/article_43f0e37f-27d3-5b92-b8f8-9d2afbc0f6ae.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022