Marathi actor Kiran Mane who criticized the BJP was dropped from the series; Sarpanch stops shooting | Bombay News
After being fired from Mulgi Zali Ho, Kiran Mane reportedly met NCP leader Sharad Pawar. Several NCP leaders tweeted in favor of Kiran Mane. The production house said he was fired because of his professional conduct, not his political views.
A letter written by the sarpanch of Gulumb village in Satara district addressed to a production house saying that they will not be allowed to shoot in the village has gone viral on social media. It comes after Marathi actor Kiran Mane claimed he was removed from the Mulgi Zali Ho series based on his social media posts against BJP and PM Modi. No official reason was given to Patil, but he said someone in the unit unofficially told him the decision was due to his social media posts.
The letter written by Sarpanch Swati Mane said the Marathi film industry should not forget that Maharashtra is running on democracy, on the ideology of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and Dr BabasahebKiran Mane Ambedkar.
The production house, however, shed some light on the situation and said the letter was inadvertently released without hearing from the side of the production house and that filming is continuing in the village.
According to reports, after the ousting, Kiran Mane met with Sharad Pawar on Saturday. NCP leaders Dr Jitendra Awhad and Dhananjay Munde tweeted in support of Kiran Mane. Dhananjay Munde said the actor used his freedom of speech but letting it down under political pressure was a sign of cultural terrorism.
Social media users shared screenshots of comments Kiran Mane repeatedly made. Following PM Modi’s security breach in Punjab, he posted a comment without naming PM Modi or referring to the incident. Actors don’t cancel shows if there are one or two viewers but they pretend the auditorium is full, he writes in Marathi.
Meanwhile, the production house released a statement claiming the actor was fired not because of his political views, but his professional conduct with the co-actors.
(With contributions from the agency)
