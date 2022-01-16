Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Megan Foxs Fairytale Proposal, Kim and Kanye Drama, Jason Momoa Split and More





It’s been a big week in Hollywood like any other. And it’s that time of the week again when we give you a roundup of all the celebrities who’ve made noise in Hollywood. New feuds between Kanye West and ex Kim Kardashian as well as Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears, Bob Saget’s untimely demise and Megan Fox’s fairy tale proposal – Scroll down to see the biggest drama to come is produced this week. Kanye West accuses Kim Kardashian of keeping him away from their children In a chat with ET, the rapper opened up about how Kim’s security kept him from entering her home. He said: “My daughter wanted me to go inside. I was like, I’m the richest black man and North’s dad, right, and security was able to m prevent me from entering the room with my daughter and it hadn’t been defined And I hear that the new boyfriend is actually in the house where I can’t even go. Britney Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears smack amid the release of the latter’s book After being dragged for irresponsibility and repeatedly spouting false accounts by her sister Jamie Lynn, Britney broke her silence on Instagram and wrote, “She was never very close to me 15 years ago at this time …. so why are they even talking about this unless she wants to sell a book at my expense??? REALLY ???” Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announce their separation Jason Momoa took to Instagram to announce a split from Lisa Bonet after nearly five years of marriage. He wrote: “We have all felt the pressure and changes of these transformative times… A revolution is unfolding ~ and our family is no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts that are occurring. And so ~ We share the news of our family ~ That we separate in marriage.” Machine Gun Kelly offered Megan Fox a personalized emerald ring Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are officially engaged. The couple announced the happy news this morning after the actress dropped a video of the sweet moment MGK got down on one knee to propose to her. The video showed the duo under a banyan tree which holds significance to their relationship. Death of Bob Saget Bob Saget, famed comedian and beloved TV dad Danny Tanner on Full House, has sadly passed away at the age of 65. Authorities say Bob was in Orlando on a comedy tour and was found unconscious in his hotel room. Many of his friends, family and fans mourned his loss on social media after the news broke.

