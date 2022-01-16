Entertainment
Gophers men’s hockey comeback fails in 3-2 loss to Alaska – The Minnesota Daily
Senior Blake McLaughlin and rookie Chaz Lucius scored for Minnesota.
The returning No. 8 Gophers men’s hockey teams came up short in a 3-2 loss to Alaska on Saturday night in a physical, hard-hitting fight. Alaska split the series and ended Minnesota’s three-game winning streak to open the new year.
[Im] really disappointed with our group tonight, especially the upper classes. A line was minus three, Gophers head coach Bob Motzko said. We were conveniently good when it suited us tonight, we continued the game, and we deserved to lose.
Referring to Motzkos’ disappointment in his upper classes, the Blake McLaughlin-Sammy Walker-Bryce Brodzinski line was on the ice for all of Alaska’s goals in Saturday’s game.
As the Gophers (13-9) attempted to mount a late third-period comeback, McLaughlin received a major misconduct and a five-minute game for cross-checking an Alaska player behind the Nanooks net with 6: 58 remaining in the game to erase Minnesota’s power play.
Then Alaska took another penalty with 6:17 remaining to give the Gophers a 4-3 chance for 15 seconds. Minnesota couldn’t convert, then they spent most of the remaining time of the game killing the rest of the McLaughlins major penalty.
We had freshmen going like hell, and we had some, but we have to have everyone committed to that, Motzko said. Bad penalty at the end.
Although Minnesota dominated most of the game, Alaska was opportunistic and took advantage of scoring opportunities.
The Nanooks opened the scoring just 59 seconds into the game. Filip Fornaa Svensson found himself alone in front of the Gophers net and buried a backhand on the right shoulder of junior goaltender Justen Closes, who was left dry.
As the second period began, the Gophers began to push back. McLaughlin made his way to the left circle and tossed the puck into the top left corner of Alaska’s net to tie the game at 1-1 at 5:43 of the start of the period after junior Matt Staudacher threw him a bank pass on the ice.
But the Nanooks had a quick opportunistic response. Just 13 seconds after the McLaughlins equalized, the Gophers returned the puck to their defensive zone, and Brayden Nicholetts made them pay to put Alaska in the lead at 2-1.
Minnesota outscored the Nanooks 12-6 in the second period but couldn’t take any chances, then Alaska’s Markus Komuls extended their lead to 3-1 with 2:02 left.
Our defender made a pass to the gut, returned it and lost 2-1, Motzko said. We had a very bad cross-check. A simple hockey back check. We dont do [it] right, and its 3-1.
The Gophers got off to an early start in the third period as it took them just 18 seconds to take the lead from Alaska.
Freshman Chaz Lucius buried his eighth goal of the season after picking up a loose puck in front of the Alaska goal after junior Jackson LaCombe fired the puck on the net.
In the stunning loss, Minnesota’s power play struggled on Saturday, going 0-7, while failing to convert any power plays throughout the weekend as they went to a collective 0- 10.
Minnesota’s offensive attack was led by freshman Matthew Knies, who recorded a team-high seven shots on goal and assisted on Lucius’ goal. He was all over the ice but couldn’t capitalize on any of his chances.
He [Knies] plays hard, he plays the right way and he’s super consistent, Lucius said of his nine-line teammate. You know what you’re going to get out of it.
Knies, a native of Phoenix, Ariz., ranks second on the Gophers in points with 22 (eight goals, 14 assists).
Nanooks goaltender Gustavs Grigals made 36 saves in Alaska’s win with a .947 save percentage.
He was excellent tonight,” Close said. He was very active, and he fought, and he gave them a chance, and obviously they took it.
As the final buzzer sounded at the end of the physical game, there was a big scrum, and the referees handed out a bunch of penalties as there were 84 collective penalty minutes between the two teams.
Minnesota hosts Michigan (18-6-1) on Friday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. as the Gophers look to reclaim the top spot in the Big Ten standings.
