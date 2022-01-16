25 years after Titanic: an actor says he continues to receive checks every month and specifies the amount

25 years ago, Titanic was released, a film that will undoubtedly remain among the most emblematic of the seventh art. Without going any further, as far as the collection is concerned, it is the third biggest success in world cinema. It was only surpassed by Avatar (2009) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

One of the actors who went unnoticed over time was Reece Thompson. At that time I was a 9 year old boy and all the flashes were going to Leonardo DiCaprio Yes Kate Winslet, the great protagonists of this story that from the first moment exceeded all expectations.

Already 33 years old, he put himself in the shoes of an Irish boy who traveled on the most famous ship in the world with his brother and his mother in third class. For his work he received the sum of 25 thousand dollars. However, as he stated, to this day he continues to receive royalties.

Reece Thompson

In the early years, he received monthly checks for large sums. And even if the sum decreased for measures that advanced in time, they always continued to arrive. release, Currently, it is between 100 and 300 dollars. It’s funny, because that fact is no longer present in my mind. It’s not like I’m always like, ‘Oh, when am I going to get another check for the Titanic? But when that happens, it’s like, ‘Great, $100 more.’.

Far from the world of cinema, Thompson works as a digital marketing manager for a ski and snowboard resort. in Utah, USA. Perhaps for this reason, not to be related, is that he is surprised by all that has been generated with the product of James Cameron.