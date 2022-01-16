Sushmita Sen’s first word to Salman Khan was “Huh”, which made him say “What’s his problem, man?”





Salman Khan is currently one of the most popular and bankable stars in Bollywood and his chemistry with several actresses has been the talk of the town. Meanwhile, the superstar who starred with Sushmita Sen in several films once recalled her first encounter with the former Miss Universe and claimed she was rude to him. The two actors have worked together in notable movies including Biwi No.1, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? While appearing on Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai host Farooq Shaikh, Salman Khan’s video message aired in the episode. Recalling the incident on the sets of David Dhawan’s Biwi No 1, the Radhe star said: One day I arrived late to the sets, the first day of filming, at 11am. Sushmita Sen had been there since 9 a.m. So the moment I went to the film sets and said Hi Sush – this was my first time meeting Sush – Hi Sush, how are you Sush? Salman. And she just shakes my hand, she does it huh (with a sidelong eye) and she walks away. Salman Khan adds: So I turned around and asked David (Dhawan), what’s his (Sushmita Sen) problem, man? Why is she giving me an attitude? He says she has been ready with makeup here since 9 o’clock. That means she was supposed to wake up at 7:00. I said. It’s not my problem. I told you I was going to be (here) around 11-11:30. And then it was our first meeting. However, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan also talked about Sushmita’s kind gesture, he said, There is one thing I really like about this girl sitting right in front is that she has a big heart. I remember when we were shooting for Biwi No 1 in Miami. You know, people do this on other people’s expenses, but here she herself rented a limo and took all her staff and went to a nightclub. (She ordered) the best of champagne and the best of dinner, and everyone was really happy. And she does a lot of those things. Concluding the video message, Salman Khan said: Alright take it easy and don’t laugh so hard or if you get emotional right now, there’s no need to be emotional, while, Sushmita Sen replied, It’s such a love. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information. Must read: Bachchan Pandey Set Catches Fire While Akshay Kumar & Kriti Sanon Filmed, Here’s What Happened! Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/sushmita-sen-first-word-to-salman-khan-was-huh-which-made-him-go-whats-her-problem-man/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos