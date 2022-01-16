Bob Sagets’ wife Kelly Rizzo pays tribute to late actor: ‘He was in love’

Bob Sagets’ wife, Kelly Rizzo, has paid tribute to the late actor after his passing last week, calling him “the most amazing man alive”.

the Full house The actor and comedian was found unconscious in a room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando last Sunday (January 9) and pronounced dead at the scene.

After a number of tributes poured in on social media last week, his wife Kelly Rizzo has now paid tribute to her “sweet husband” in a lengthy Instagram post.

“After a lot of thinking this week, I’m trying, really, not to think that I’ve been robbed of my time. But instead of thinking: how lucky was I to be the one who was married to L ‘MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH,” Rizzo wrote. “I was the one who got to go on this wild ride with him and be in his life for the past 6 years. We had this time to make each other the happiest marriage ever and change each other’s lives forever.

Rizzo went on to express his gratitude for becoming the one to “love and cherish” him, while noting that Saget deserved “every ounce” of his affection. “Because that’s how amazing Bob was. He was in love,” she said. “If you were in his life, you knew he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you.

Even with her husband’s passing, Rizzo said she has no regrets as she and Saget have consistently made their feelings for each other known. “We loved each other so much and we said it 500 times a day. Constantly,” she wrote. “I know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same. I’m so thankful for that. Not everyone understands that.

Rizzo added that Saget was “a force” and how she was impressed by the “huge outpouring of love and tribute for this special man”. “I am so grateful for the kindness and support from my loved ones and strangers,” she said. “Everyone loves Bob and everyone wants to make sure I’m okay. And for that, I’m forever grateful.

Sagets’ widow added that the late actor and comedian had “so much more” he wanted to do, and so much more love to give – and that she will continue to make it her mission to share “how much he was amazing” with everyone possible, joking that that doesn’t mean she’ll be doing stand-up like her husband.

She concluded that she will “continue to share” information about the Scleroderma Research Foundation and “how important it was” to him, following the death of his sister Gays from the disease. “I just want to make him proud. And to his daughters, I will love you all with all my heart, always,” Rizzo said as he finished. “Honey, I love you more than anything, forever.

Saget was laid to rest Friday afternoon (January 14) in Los Angeles in a small, intimate funeral for family and close friends.

The funeral was held at Mount Sinai Memorial Parks and Mortuaries. Among those present was John Stamos, one of his best friends and Fulllodge co-star, John Mayer, Jeff Ross, Lori Loughlin, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, as well as Jimmy Kimmel and Dave Chappelle.