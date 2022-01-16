Connect with us

You paid a good emotional tribute to Anushka Sharmas to Virat Kohlis' captaincy years

3 mins ago

Virat Kohli, 33, shocked India on Saturday by also stepping down as captain of the longest format, following the sides’ 2-1 loss in South Africa.

The white ball captain had already moved on to Rohit Sharma, but Kohlis’s move ends a seven-year reign as skipper that has seen India find success in international cricket across the globe.

ICC trophies may not have come to India, but the team’s stature grew and the type of cricket they played attracted fans. Under Kohli, every game was played with one goal in mind: to win.

Draws were far from his mind and losses weren’t even a consideration.

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, wife of Kohlis, has watched closely the changes the captaincy has made to Kohli and detailed some of them in her Instagram post:

I remember the day in 2014 when you told me that you had been made captain because MS had decided to withdraw from Test cricket.

I remember MS you and I were chatting later that day and he joked about how quickly your beard will start to turn gray. We all had a good laugh about it. Since that day, I’ve seen more than just your beard turn gray. I have seen the growth. Huge growth. Around you and within you. And yes, I am very proud of your growth as captain of the Indian national cricket team and the team’s achievements under your leadership. But I am more proud of the growth you have achieved in yourself.

In 2014, we were so young and naive. Thinking that only good intentions, positive motivation, and motivations can get you ahead in life. They certainly do, but not without challenges. Many of these challenges you faced weren’t always on the ground. But then, that’s life, right? It tests you where you least expect it but need it most. And my love, I’m so proud of you for not letting anything get in the way of your good intentions.

You led by example and gave every ounce of your energy to victory on the pitch to the point that after a few losses I sat next to you with tears in my eyes as you wondered if there was was still something you could have done. It’s who you are and it’s what you expect from everyone.

You were unconventional and direct. Pretending is your enemy and that is what makes you so great in my eyes and in the eyes of your admirers. Because underneath it all was always your pure, unadulterated intentions. And not everyone will be able to really understand that.

As I said, truly blessed are those who have tried to know you by what meets the eye. You’re not perfect and have your flaws, but then again, when have you ever tried to hide that? What you did was always fight to do the right thing, the hardest thing ever! You haven’t greedily clung to anything, not even this position and I know it. Because when you cling so tightly to something, you limit yourself and you, my love, are limitless.

Our daughter will see the learning of these 7 years in the father you are for her.

You did well.

– Anouchka Sharma / Instagram

