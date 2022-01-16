Actor and broadcaster Daniel Guerrero dies aged 76





This Saturday, at the age of 76 actor and broadcaster Daniel Guerrero has died. The sad news was communicated by the Argentine Association of Actors. In addition, Eleonora -one of his daughters- fired him in the networks. Actor and host Daniel Guerrero has died, who has had a long international career in television, film, theatre, advertising and radio, they reported on the institution’s Twitter account where they also expressed their support for their family, friends and loved ones. I also read: Daughter of a TV star and rising figure: Valentina Boscardin, the deceased Covid model Guerrero had a long career and was married to Zulma Faiad, with whom he had two daughters, Daniela and Eleonora. It was Eleonora who communicated the news on her networks and fired her father. Dear friends, my father has just left… I can’t even say how much I love him, or the immense pain I feel…I’m telling you because I know how much love you have for him and I can’t tell everyone, I don’t have a soul right now for that, he expressed. And to continue:He takes my story and leaves me all the memories, the love and what I’ve been through. You will never be dead in my heart. He will never be dead I love you with my soul daddy, now you are no longer suffering See you soon. Through her Twitter account, Zulma Faiad also dedicated some kind words to the father of her daughters: “I say goodbye to Daniel Guerrero, father of my daughters, on the way to infinity, with love and respect cultivated in the right words. shared in the past few years. God bless you on your way to heaven, I will miss you. The long career of Daniel Guerrero Guerrero studied speech at ISER and graduated in 1968. He worked on important radio stations such as El Mundo, Splendid, Belgrano, Rivadavia, FM Palermo, among others. However, it was in the early 1970s that he began to take his first steps on television. His voice, his presence and his skills quickly made him a gallant of the time. This is how it worked your world and mine, Friends forever, Daro Vttori Theater, I want to scream your name Yes weddings and more. He also made several conductions, among which, Good afternoon, nice to meet you, next on saturdays Yes Newspaper. In the theater, he worked in the plays A Zulma and two Adams, Some legs with history, You are not Greta Garbo Yes My widower has a husband, Among others. In the cinema, he participated in The Joker, Explosive Brigade against the Ninjas, the flower of the mafia, An illusion color elephant Yes Micaela, a magic movie. He not only carried out his work as an actor, artist and broadcaster in the country, but also managed to conquer Uruguay, Paraguay, Venezuela, Mexico, Puerto Rico and the United States.

