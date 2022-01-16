FHSU is happy to bring back the Encore series

Something special happened at Fort Hays State University last month: the return of our Encore series. On December 2, the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center at Sheridan Hall was filled with customers and Christmas cheer as our community gathered to watch Christmas in Killarney, Encore’s first show since 2020. It was a fabulous evening of carol singing. Christmas and Irish traditions. by an audience of over 500 people.

According to Memorial Union executive and series supervisor Edie McCracken, the Encore committee has decided to schedule six shows for this first season after the pandemic.

At the time we started booking shows for 2021-22, we just weren’t sure what the fall would be like and didn’t want to risk having to cancel shows, Edie said. There are no musicals on Broadway this season, as those shows are just returning to full touring capacity. But we anticipate a return of the musicals for the 2022-23 season, which we are already planning. We are at full capacity for the theatre. Masks and sanitizing stations are provided at each show for the safety and comfort of our guests.

In the spring we will start with The Flying Karamazov Brothers on Monday February 14th. Some of our longtime viewers may remember The Brothers from their previous Encore performance in the 1990s. This time they’re back with their off-Broadway comedy juggling show, 4Play.

Next up is the Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly Rock N Roll Hologram Dream Tour on March 2. This show will feature a live band accompanied by holographic performances from the two rock and roll legends.

On March 26, the Encore series will feature Cross That River. This musical drama is based on the historical tales of a runaway slave who escapes to the American West to find a new life as a cowboy.

We will end the season with two shows in April. The first is The Queens Cartoonists on April 21. This talented musical ensemble interprets pieces of jazz and classical music as classic and contemporary cartoon scores. Their mission is to instill a love and appreciation for these genres of music in audiences of all ages.

The final performance, Canadas Ballet Jorgen presents Anne of Green Gables the Ballet, is postponed from the shortened 2019-2020 season. This is a new commission based on a beloved book series. We are delighted to bring the very first production of this ballet to Hays!

Edie also shared that she is closely monitoring any changes to tours or schedules that may occur due to the pandemic.

We have already had a small change for the 2021-22 season. The Golden Dragon Acrobats, who were scheduled to perform on February 14, 2022, had to postpone their tour for a year due to travel restrictions inside and outside of China. We will bring the show to Hays in February 2023 accordingly. Fortunately, the agency we worked with was able to help us find a replacement, so we will still have a full season.

We’ve taken advantage of the past year to make a few upgrades to the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center, including an upgraded projection system and additional audio and lighting capabilities. What might be most notable for our guests is that we have a new and improved accessible seating area on the lower level of the theater. This allows us to accommodate more patrons with accessibility needs in a more comfortable location in the theatre.

Customers buying tickets for a single show also now have the option of printing tickets at home or using their phone as a digital ticket.

One of the benefits of living in a college town is the opportunity to participate in the activities that come with a university. FHSU’s Encore series brought quality entertainment that I would never have had the chance to see otherwise. Broadway musicals are always top-notch, but the series also brings unique experiences from the worlds of music, dance and theater, shared Mary Ann Thompson, a community member who serves on the selection committee for the Encore series.

Together with Edie, the committee and the entire university community, and with all my heart, I thank our season subscribers, show sponsors and advertisers who make the Encore season possible. The Bob and Pat Schmidt Foundation generously sponsors the series. Show sponsors this year include Larry and Lyn Fenwick, Todd and Andrea Sandoval, Chartwells and eyeSmile. And everyone who attends a show contributes to the success and longevity of the Encore series.

Season tickets are still available until February 14. These tickets, as well as tickets for individual performances, can be purchased by visiting fhsu.edu/encore or by calling 785-628-5306.