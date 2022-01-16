Rasika Dugal on the current Covid crisis: Uncertainty is troubling to varying degrees | Bollywood





Actress Rasika Dugal has had to hit the pause button on her filming schedule in Ooty due to rising Covid-19 cases. She now spends every day realigning everything, but the lingering uncertainty adds to her woes. Everything is in limbo. I was shooting for a project in Ooty, and we didn’t even finish the program, but we had to come back because things were getting dangerous. That’s why the producers took a call to stop this filming. Then I had to fly to Palampur for another shoot, which was also a bit of a push, Dugal tells us. She continues, Right now, it’s funny, because every day I spend a considerable number of hours talking to my manager on the phone to realign dates. And the next day, we realize that everything we talked about the day before no longer holds. So we start from scratch. And that’s just a glimpse of the uncertainty hanging over the entertainment industry, with the virus crisis taking a new turn with each passing day. Living and working in this uncertainty is difficult. It’s something we all deal with every day to varying degrees. All of this is very troubling to varying degrees. Everyone is trying to cope, trying to figure out what’s the best and most responsible thing to do, shares the actor, who turns 37 on January 17. To work or not to work is a tough choice that actors, directors and producers have to make every day. It is also because the nature of our work requires us to meet many people every day. I hope things get better soon, but it’s a hope we’ve had for two years now, says the actress, who made a name for herself through OTT with projects like Mirzapur and Out of Love in his working file. She adds: The reluctance to go to work is there when the decision is made. You always wonder if everyone’s health was considered or not. Moreover, it is never clear. You never know if you stop working unnecessarily or if you overstretched and it became dangerous. Unfortunately, this is not clear to anyone. According to the actor, the ever-changing situation amid the crisis is adding to the problem. Everyone has to constantly make these very difficult decisions. There’s a lot at stake in every decision a producer makes on the show. When it comes to his birthday, Dugal still longs to spend it working. We don’t have those luxuries as actors. We go through a lot and birthdays are no reason to take vacations. So most of the time it’s always a work anniversary for me. Last year, it was a rare thing when I had an off on my birthday, and that’s how it is, she finished.

