Marilyn Monroe was brunette. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about the Hollywood bombshell

With such notoriety, comes a tendency to create myths. Monroe’s personality has been transformed into a larger than life caricature, her most iconic looks have come to define her entire image, but in many ways her legacy has been misunderstood.

Here are ten things people tend to get wrong about Marilyn Monroe.

Although it is the name by which she is best known, the name of Marilyn Monroe was not the first name carried by the Californian Norma Jeane Mortenson. After her birth, she was baptized with her mother’s name: Norma Jeane Baker. She carried that name with her through foster care until she married a neighbor at age 16 and became Norma Jeane Dougherty.

It wasn’t until she signed her first acting contract with 20th Century Fox that she began to consider the perfect stage name. Monroe and studio head Ben Lyon teamed up to find the nickname that would help catapult her to superstardom. Lyon suggested Marilyn after actress Marilyn Miller and Norma Jeane suggested Monroe after her mother’s family.

Thus, the name Marilyn Monroe was devised; his iconic look and personality will soon follow.

2. She was a natural blonde

Monroe’s signature platinum blonde locks were bottle-born, like many other stars at the time.

For women hoping to make a name for themselves in the film industry in the 1940s, blonde was considered the most versatile hair color. Monroe, who joined her first modeling agency as a curly-haired brunette, was determined to do whatever it took to get noticed. She started lightening her hair in the mid-1940s and was immediately hooked.

“For Marilyn, going blonde was like Hollywood’s star-building machine,” said photographer Nancy Lee Andrews, “she saw what it could do for her.” Over the years, Marilyn continued to lighten her hair until it finally achieved its signature platinum blonde shade, or as she called it, “pillowcase white.” The color is still associated with her to this day, referenced everywhere from magazines to Billie Eilish’s appearance at the Met Gala.

3. She was discovered while babysitting

With a name locked in and a new hairstyle, the next step for the rising starlet was to create a good origin story. 20th Century Fox publicists introduced Monroe to the press as a young orphan who was discovered babysitting for a Fox talent scout.

In reality, Monroe fought for her opportunities and was eager to learn the ins and outs of the film industry. As Sarah Churchwell, author of “The Many Lives of Marilyn Monroe,” puts it, “Marilyn wasn’t waiting for powerful men to come find her. She was knocking on the studio door. She was doing absolutely everything she could to break in the cinema.”

4. She rose to fame easily

Fame didn’t just fall into Marilyn Monroe’s lap. Beauty and talent were considered basic necessities for any woman wishing to work in the male-dominated film industry and actors needed a contract with the “Big Five” — Warner Brothers, RKO, MGM, Paramount or 20th Century Fox — to succeed.

Monroe struggled to secure a long-term contract. She landed small roles with 20th Century Fox and Columbia Pictures before finally securing a seven-year contract with Fox in 1951. What she lacked in immediate on-screen success, however, she made up for with a tenacious understanding of his off-screen audience.

Monroe was able to use media coverage, such as leveraging her relationship with Joe DiMaggio, to keep her name relevant. As Alicia Malone of Turner Classic Movies explains, Marilyn was “very, very commercially smart and very funny. Marilyn always seemed to know what the publicists wanted, what the photographers wanted. this.”

5. She had no control over her sexuality

Sex sells, and if anyone knew it, it was Monroe. Frustrated by the tendency of press and film executives to reduce her to a sex symbol and nothing more, Monroe understood the power her unique sexuality could give her. Time and time again, she’s been cast in roles meant to look good on screen and little else, but she wouldn’t allow the deal to go one way.

“She manages to be sexually attractive and the object of the male gaze in every way she needs to,” Sarah Churchwell says of Monroe’s debut performance in “Ladies of the Chorus,” “but she doesn’t care. too. And that’s when Marilyn found out how this performance was going to work for her.”

Not only did Monroe reflect on her sex bomb status, but she also refused to be ashamed of it. Early in her career, Monroe posed nude for a photographer when she was short on cash. Rather than capitulate to the popular conservatism of the time when the photo session was exposed in the press, Marilyn stuck to her decision.

“They said, ‘Did you pose for a calendar? “” Monroe recalled, “and I said, ‘Yeah, is something wrong? ”

6. She has never spoken out against sexism in Hollywood

The studio system of the 1940s and 1950s treated women like commodities; sex and relationships were exchanged and often expected in exchange for auditions and contracts.

Monroe was not exempt from participating, and she received many unwanted advances as she worked towards an acting career. At Columbia Pictures, studio head Harry Cohn invited Monroe on a trip on his yacht. Monroe suggested that she would only come if Cohn’s wife was also invited. Shortly after her rejection, she was dropped from her contract.

Decades before the Times Up movement, Monroe detailed the harassment she faced in an article titled “Wolves I Have Known” published in “Motion Picture and Television Magazine.” She wrote: “There are many kinds of wolves. Some are sinister, some are just good-time Charlies trying to get something for nothing and some make a game of it.” She called out the powerful men she faced as a newcomer and shed light on the dangerous conditions women were forced to endure if they wanted to pursue a career in film.

7. She was not a serious actress

Monroe is known for her iconic roles where she played dumb blondes, but behind the scenes, she was anything but dumb. Early in her career, she sought advice from Natasha Lytess, head of drama at Columbia Pictures. According to Cindy de la Hoz, author of “Marilyn Monroe: The Personal Archives”, Lytess brought a “wealth of knowledge about theater [that] was very attractive to Marilyn. She wanted to get that kind of serious acting education.”

Even after achieving major success in her career, Monroe continued to pursue opportunities to become a more serious actress. She signed up for classes with Lee Strasberg at the Actors Studio in New York, where her peers looked down on the flashy careers of movie stars like her. But Monroe was a devoted student of the method game, and she earned the respect of her classmates through her hard work.

Actress Ellen Burstyn witnessed Marilyn’s portrait of Anna Christie at the studio. “Everyone who saw it said it wasn’t just the best work Marilyn had ever done, it was also some of the best work the Studio had ever seen,” she recalls. “She achieved real greatness in that scene.”

8. She was not politically active

Marilyn Monroe had strong political convictions. After her marriage to Joe DiMaggio in 1954, Marilyn made a detour on their honeymoon in Japan to visit American military bases in Korea. She performed for approximately 100,000 servicemen over ten shows.

Monroe also supported her friends back home. She was very close to singer Ella Fitzgerald and a big advocate for her career. When popular nightclub Mocambo refused to book Fitzgerald, Monroe called the club and offered that if they booked Fitzgerald for a week, she would sit front row for every performance. After the club agreed, Fitzgerald sold himself and was subsequently booked for a second week. The success took his career to a whole new level.

In a 1972 interview with Ms. magazine, Fitzgerald recalled his relationship with Monroe, saying, “I owe Marilyn Monroe a real debt…she was an unusual woman — a little ahead of her time. And she didn’t know that.”

9. She was paid like a big star

Although she was one of the most talked about actresses at the time, Marilyn’s star power didn’t always translate into high pay. By the end of her career, she was earning a fraction of the money her contemporaries earned. In the last movie she worked on, “Something’s Gotta Give,” Monroe was expected to make $100,000, far less than the million dollars Elizabeth Taylor made for “Cleopatra” around the same time.

The pay disparity was even worse earlier in her career, but Monroe fought back. In 1954, Monroe was to start work on the film “The Girl in Pink Tights” when she learned that her co-star Frank Sinatra was to earn more than three times her weekly salary. In protest, Marilyn refused to appear on set, forcing the film to delay and eventually halt production altogether.

“For anyone who thinks Monroe was a perpetual victim, she walked off the set of ‘Pink Tights,'” noted film critic Molly Haskell. “Enough said.”

10. She had no impact on the industry

Although she enjoyed acting, Monroe was largely unhappy with the roles she was offered with 20th Century Fox. She longed to add more diversity and depth to her characters. After filming for “The Seven Year Itch”, Monroe broke her contract and fled Los Angeles.

Despite threatening phone calls from Fox’s legal teams and studio head Daryl Zanuck, Monroe took on a new life in New York. She and her friend, photographer Milton Greene, established Marilyn Monroe Productions, making her the first woman since Mary Pickford to start her own production company.

Fox tried to diminish Monroe’s accomplishments by offering that they could find a dozen actresses like her, but Marilyn’s mark only grew. She could not be replaced. At the end of 1955, Fox surrendered and Monroe received a historic new contract. Not only did her salary increase, but she also got story approval, director approval, and cinematographer approval — an achievement “according to veterans of the movie scene…was one of the greatest triumphs ever for an actress,” reported the “L.A. Mirror.”

The studio system that so dictated Monroe’s career was beginning to break down. Although she was not there to experience the development of the industry in the 1960s and beyond, the ripple effects of her efforts can still be seen today.