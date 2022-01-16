Nicky Whelan grabs a bite to eat at Craig’s West Hollywood hotspot

It’s the Aussie actress who recently made headlines after she was spotted bumping into her ex-boyfriend Frank Grillo.

And on Friday, it appeared Nicky Whelan still had some pep in her step when she arrived at Craig’s West Hollywood hotspot in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old blonde beauty was all smiles as she stepped out with a pal for a bite to eat.

For the outing, Nicky donned lightweight denim skinny jeans paired with a black, yellow and pink floral blouse.

She slipped her trim pins into a pair of camel leather thigh high boots and rocked a faded denim jacket for the outing.

Nicky wore her long blonde hair up in a bun, with her bangs parted in the center.

The actress was in such good spirits that she stopped and posed for photos as she made her way to her vehicle.

Nicky was joined by a friend, who also opted for jeans and a floral shirt.

He added a pop of color to his outfit by donning a tangerine-colored jacket.

Her outing comes after she caught up with ex-boyfriend Frank Grillo last week.

Nicky was back in the arms of the 56-year-old action star as they sat outside BOA Steakhouse in Beverly Hills.

The former Neighbors star was seen placing his hand affectionately on her thigh as he pulled her closer to him placing his arm around her.

Later, the pair were seen sharing a kiss at the valet stand.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Frank and Nicky’s publicists and management for comment.

Nicky and actor Frank broke off their relationship late last year.

In November, a photographer outside the same West Hollywood restaurant, Craig’s, asked him if he was dating the Australian actress, and he replied, “No, it’s over.” I’m single,’ Just Jared reported at the time.

The New York native and Whelan were initially linked last year and were seen publicly in July 2020.

Whelan was previously married to former NFL player Kerry Rhodes in October 2017, but the couple split six months after they married. She also dated Canadian actor Kyle Schmid in 2019.