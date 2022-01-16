Johnny Depp finds Hollywood actors ‘sickening’ for pursuing music careers

In Hollywood, it’s pretty typical to see an actor become a pop or rock sensation, and vice versa. In the Disney verse of popular actors who have successful singing careers, we can think of Miley Cyrus, Hilary Duff, Demi Lovato, The Jonas Brother, Sabrina Carpenter, Selena Gomez, Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens, and more.

Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp has also dabbled heavily in the music scene, but also seems very averse to the idea of ​​actors starting their own musical careers. Johnny Depp dropped out of high school in the early 1980s to become a musician, where he joined The Kids. He then joined Rock City Angels, and subsequently the band P. Depp also played guitar in 1999 for Oasis, as well as Iggy Pop. Depp has also collaborated with Aerosmith, and in 2015 created his own band, The Hollywood Vampires. Depp even created music for his films such as Chocolate, Once Upon a Time in Mexico, The Rum Diary, The Lone Ranger, and In the woods.

From this, it’s clear that Depp has a love for music. That being said, Sunday morning newspaper recently spoke with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor who is very averse to Hollywood stars turning to music.

This whole idea to me is a sickening thing, it always made me sick. I was very lucky to play on records of friends and it continues. Music is always part of my life. But you won’t hear The Johnny Depp Band. It will never exist. The luxury kind is now, anyone with some success, if you have some sort of musical being, you can go out and start a band and capitalize on your work in other areas. But I hate the idea, Come see me play guitar ’cause you’ve seen me in 12 movies. It shouldn’t be (like this). You want people who listen to the music to be interested only in the music.

Depp’s position is really interesting because he himself has pursued music a lot throughout his career. It seems Depp doesn’t like the idea of ​​actors using their films and their status as films to get people to listen to their music, instead of just making people listen because they’re interested in it first. the music and not the person playing.

Depp was never really the star of his bands, so from there, we can start to understand where the actor fits in this fine line of actors who also create music. Depp was also creating music from an early age and didn’t return to music after gaining fame, so we can see that the passion he has for the craft is genuine.

Johnny Depp has been in the spotlight for quite a while, except lately it’s not been with too much praise. Depp has been locked in a legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard where the two have a $150 million defamation case on the line.

Heard sued Depp for domestic violence, and Depp countered for defamation, which caused a massive dismantling of Depps’ career. Depp first lost a libel case against British tabloid The Sun after calling him a wife-beater. The UK high court ruled The Sun was not reporting fake news, leading Depp to appeal the case, in which he again lost.

Since then, Depp has gone through a whirlwind career spiral with Disney and Warner Bros. abandoning the actor of his respective films in each company. Removing Depp fromPirates of the Caribbean movies as Captian Jack Sparrow caused instant outrage among fans, who had to sign numerous petitions to bring the actor back. For a while, Depp was quiet, but now he’s speaking out about cancel culture and how it’s not always accurate.

Since then, some have said they will boycott the franchise, especially once it was announced that Margot Robbie would take on a similar leadership role as Jack Sparrow in the franchise’s female spinoff. Now withPirates of the Caribbean 6apparently in the works, we wondered who could succeed Johnny Depp, if anyone.

For now, it looks like Brain Cox’s (Succession) memoir is reigniting online, as many comment on his thoughts on Depp. We’ve talked about this before, but many media outlets are only now commenting on what he wrote down in the memoir.

As notedvanity lounge, Cox declined the governor’s role inPirates of the Caribbean,which then went to Jonathan Pryce. The actor does not seem to be a fan of the Disney franchise as he does not regret his decision, especially since it took him away from Johnny Depp. In his memoirs, Cox states:

Personable though I’m sure he is, he’s so over the top, so overrated. I mean, Edward Scissorhands. Let’s face it, if you come with hands like this and pale, scarred makeup, you don’t have to do anything. And he didn’t. And then he did even less.

What do you think of actors who also want to create music? Let us know in the comments below!