The Inbetweeners star whose famous actor father from Ted Lasso and Buffy the Vampire Slayer you’ll recognize





When The Inbetweeners hit our screens in 2008, it quickly garnered millions of fans with a hilarious portrayal of awkward adolescence. Something painfully tied to many. For young stars, it was a first step in a career in showbiz. Although for one of the lead actresses of the much-loved series, this career path was followed by her father years before, so she would have had an idea of ​​what to expect. READ MORE: What happened next to the Inbetweeners cast – from a row of humiliating co-stars to selling 300,000 video messages Such a defining part of growing up is your first love, and for main character Simon, his dream girl was Carli D’Amato. Popular and pretty, Simon seems much more into her than she is him. Carli is played by talented actress Emily Head, whose father is Anthony Head.





(Picture: Channel 4)

Fans of the cult TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer will instantly recognize Anthony as Rupert Giles, the former Sunnydale High School librarian and Buffy’s mentor and surrogate father figure. Anthony starred on the show throughout its run between 1997 and 2003. Anthony is a Londoner himself, born in Camden Town. In addition to Buffy, he also appeared in Little Britain as Prime Minister and Merlin as Uther Pendragon. He’s still acting, recently appearing in the eight-part mystery thriller The Stranger and three episodes of American show Ted Lasso. Emily, 32, has appeared in all three series of The Inbetweeners and The Inbetweeners Movie. She then joined the cast of Emmerdale in 2016 in a regular role, playing Rebecca White until 2018.





(Image: Mike Marsland/WireImage)

The family connection was first revealed to many when Emily shared a photo of herself posing with her famous father, 67, at The Muppets Take The O2 show in 2018. Cuddling with her Little Britain star dad, who made an appearance on the show alongside Pepe the King Prawn, Emily wrote on Twitter: “When your dad is as cool as mine you can do some pretty cool things. “Like meeting the Muppets. And watching your dad play with them live at the O2. Me, at 8, I’d be so jealous.” Also pictured is Anthony’s youngest daughter Daisy, 27, who is also an actress. For more London news and features straight to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter here Is there a story in your part of town that you think MyLondon should cover? Please contact us at [email protected]

