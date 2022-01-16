Who is Gyutaro in Demon Slayer? Character and Voice Actor Explained





demon slayer fans are wondering who Gyutaro is after watching the latest episode of the Entertainment District Arc Well, here’s everything you need to know about the character and his voice actor. Warning: This post contains spoilers for Episode 7 of Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc and the manga. Demon Slayer Season 2 finally gave us a better look at the form of Nezukos Awakened in the latest episode. In her Berserk form, Nezuko loses control of herself and attempts to consume a bystander’s blood. However, Tanjiro steps in at the right time to stop Nezuko. Following: Why Demon Slayer Fans Believe Entertainment District Is Being Censored Demon Slayer | Entertainment District Arc Tengen Uzui Wives Trailer < style="display:block;padding-top:56.2500%;"/> Brid TV 7138 Demon Slayer | Entertainment District Arc Tengen Uzui Wives Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/E_Oc8m3ee6o/hqdefault.jpg 917238 917238 center 26546 On the one hand, Tanjiro attempts to calm Nezuko down by singing a lullaby to her, which luckily brings her back to her normal state. On the other hand, Tengen arrives on the scene and decapitates Daki with a single blow. However, much to his surprise, Daki does not die even with his head cut off. Instead, another demon emerges from Dakis’ body., who later turned out to be Gyutaro. Who is Gyutaro in Demon Slayer Season 2? In demon slayer, Gyutaro is the true demon of Upper Rank Six, and he shares this position with his sister Daki. As shown in the last episode, Gyutaro can use Blood Demon Art to manipulate his blood and use it as a weapon. In the anime, we learn that Daki has killed seven Hashiras in the past; well, Gyutaro is even more dangerous as he has killed 13 Hashiras throughout his life as a demon. Warning: This section contains some spoilers for the Demon Slayer manga. As stated by the Upper-Rank Six, he and Daki are two people in one body; it’s because Gyutaro separated the core from his body. So, that’s the reason why Daki didn’t die even after Tengen beheaded her. The only way to kill Gyutaro and Daki is to decapitate them simultaneously. Who is Gyutaro’s voice actor? According to some reports, Ryota Osaka is the voice actor behind Gyutaro in Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc. The Japanese voice actor is known for his incredible roles in TOkyo Revengers, so I’m a spider, so the devil is part time, and much more. Do you have something to tell us about this article? < style="display:block;padding-top:100.0000%;"/>

