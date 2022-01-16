Farrah Abraham arrested in Hollywood





Old OG teen mom Star Farrah Abraham was arrested outside a club in Hollywood on Saturday night. Abraham, 30, allegedly slapped a security guard at Grandmaster Records, where she and a friend were partying. The MTV star was allegedly insulted by someone at the club which sparked the incident, reports TMZ. Someone at the club reportedly called Abraham a ‘hater’. Abraham then became “belligerent” at this point and was asked to leave by club security. She then reportedly slapped a guard. The police were not called at first, but the paramedics were. When they arrived, they called the police because Abraham was still belligerent. Someone, however, made a citizen’s arrest and Abraham was taken into custody. She was released shortly thereafter. She is due in court on May 19, reports page 6. TMZ also released a video of the incident, showing a barefoot Abraham talking to police. “I don’t understand why they put handcuffs on me,” she said. “I didn’t hit anyone. On camera, I didn’t… I would never hit anyone.” Abraham also posted a minute-long video showing her being held by a security guard as she lay on the ground outside the club. In her caption, she accused people who made a booking at the club of conspiring with the owners of Grandmaster Records. “I put a restraining order on @antonelloparloto livebad who made this dinner reservation and plotted an attack on myself with grandmasterrecords staff as it was a complete ‘arrest of private persons’ setup “, Abraham wrotee. “I’ve had a very traumatic year and I don’t deserve to be attacked, bruised, men all over me and beaten. As a single mother, being harassed, beaten and conspired as a paying customer, Grand Master Records should fire their management, and the safety of all contributing to attack 1 person out of 3.” Abraham then thanked the Hollywood police for “saving me from being held against my will and being attacked.” She felt “blessed” to be able to go to church on Sunday mornings. Abraham looks forward to her day in court so she can use her “law degree”. (Abraham claimed to be a Harvard student at one point, then suggested she was going to Yale. She is also claimed to be a Ph.D. studied and passed the LSAT.) “Justice will be served as always,” she continued. “Woman, it’s a scary and dangerous world we live in, let’s act according to your rights and always take care of others even when everyone hurts you and attacks you. You are resilient and you are stronger than all people weak that hurt and traumatize us.” In one Instagram story post, Abraham called for the dismissal of the security guard who held her down. “I’m sick of people harassing me, holding me down, hurting me and [lying] about me and sell things to TMZ. It’s scary, it affects mothers, it’s traumatic and I’m hurt,” she wrote. This is not the first time that Abraham has had problems with the law. In November 2018, she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for allegedly punching a Beverly Hills Hotel employee. She was banned from the hotel and given two years probation and five days of community service.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://popculture.com/reality-tv/news/teen-mom-farrah-abraham-arrested-hollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos