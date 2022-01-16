Paul Hollywood fans go wild over unrecognizable 90s throwback where chef is clean-shaven

Paul Hollywood fans were ready to live for a throwback he shared on Instagram over the weekend, which left them swooning and drawing comparisons to the Baldwin brothers.

The chef, 55, is known for his signature white hair and signature beard, but the 90s snap sent by his brother showed a clean-shaven, black-haired Paul smiling for the camera.

‘Brother just sent me this from 92/93 I believe, no beard!! [laughing emojis]’, the Great British Bake Off star wrote on Instagram, alongside the snap that started the conversation.

‘Definitely a secret Baldwin!’: Paul Hollywood fans went wild on Saturday over an unrecognizable 90s throwback (l) where the chef was clean-shaven

Young Paul wore a metal chain and a white t-shirt with a purple collar – and his 500,000 followers were quick to comment on their keyboards.

One thinks the TV presenter is just as ‘gorgeous’ these days, while another joked that he has ‘improved with age’.

Another simply wrote: “Always beautiful”, followed by flame emojis.

90s days:’Brother just sent me this from 92/93 I believe, no beard!! [laughing emojis]’, the Great British Bake Off star, 55, wrote on Instagram, alongside the snap that started the conversation

Conversation starter: Young Paul wore a metal chain and a purple collared white t-shirt – and his 500,000 followers were quick to comment on their keyboards

Acting icons: Paul supporters couldn’t help but notice similarities between Paul’s younger look and the Baldwin brothers (1995 photo, Alec, l, William, r)

However, the comments section was also full of comparisons to brothers William and Alec Baldwin.

‘Certainly a secret Baldwin. @aelcbaldwininsta come get your stepbrother or whatever,” one fan joked.

A second wrote: ‘Are you sure that’s not a younger Baldwin brother?!’, A third simply acknowledged: ‘You look like William Baldwin’.

Dead ringer:However, the comments section was also full of sibling comparisons

Earlier this week it was good news for fans of The Great British Bake Off, as it was revealed that Paul’s congratulatory gesture had been dropped with the intention of affixing it to “hundreds of products “.

A TV insider said The sun: ‘This is not just a reflection of Paul’s continued popularity, but of the continued success story that is the Bake Off.

“It launched in 2010 but 12 years later it’s still going strong and the creators, Love Productions, are continuing to grow the brand.”

Venture: Earlier this week it was good news for fans of The Great British Bake Off as it was revealed that Paul’s gesture of congratulations had been left with the intention of affixing it to “hundreds of products”.

“It’s just another ingenious offshoot that’s sure to please fans of the show and the army of Paul fans.”

The business venture could see the famous handshake end on items ranging from kitchen utensils to children’s clothing and toys.

The product list also includes food processors, kitchen knives, computer games, underwear, skateboards and paper towels.