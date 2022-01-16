Entertainment
Joe Biden blames ‘Spider-Man’ for all the nation’s problems – The Hollywood Reporter
James Austin Johnson’s Joe Biden made a comeback in Saturday Night Live’s first cold opening of 2022 on January 15, blaming everything on Spider-Man: No Coming Home.
“There’s one simple thing you can do to make this whole virus go away: stop seeing Spider Man,Johnson’s Biden said at a press conference, addressing the rise in COVID-19 cases.
“Now think about it, when will Spider Man out?” He asked. “December 17th. When did each person receive omicron? The week after December 17. stop seeing Spider Man. That’s really all I have to say.
The president then opened the floor to questions from reporters, who pressed him on whether or not this was really his solution to all of America’s problems. “Yes,” he said. “Next question.”
“Do you think all of COVID will end if people stop going to the movies?” Bowen Yang’s reporter asked. “I didn’t say don’t go to the movies,” Biden replied of Johnson. “I said stop seeing Spider Man.“
When another reporter played by Heidi Gardner asked Johnson if it was based on data, he replied, “Yes. Everyone in America has seen Spider Man like eight times. Everyone in America has COVID too.
In response to Yang’s question about experts saying the real problem was a lack of testing, Johnson said Spider Man has a 98% on “potato au gratin”.
The question Johnson’s Biden was most excited to answer was whether it’s possible there’s another version of President Joe Biden in the multiverse who actually wants people to watch the record-breaking superhero movie.
“I thought about it a lot,” Johnson said. “I consult with Dr. Fauci and Dr. Strange. As far as I know, there are at least three Joe Bidens. One of them is me. One of them is me, the Joe Biden who lost to Trump,” he continued. “And then there’s a third Joe Biden, who is the greatest president in history.”
Johnson’s Biden said he was so adamant that he lives in a multiverse because it makes more sense “than whatever hell our world is right now,” adding, “I wake up every mornings and watch the news and think, ‘That can’t be right.’
Amid the rant, a tattooed Pete Davidson made an appearance, who claimed he was the “real universe” Joe Biden, who was created as a joke in 2016 when the Chicago Cubs won the World Series and is on the verge of collapse.
When Johnson’s Biden asked Davidson’s Biden if he was the president of this world, Davidson replied, “Of course not. Did you really think he would lose four times and then finally win at 78? »
“And the rest of us? Are we in the real world? Gardner asked, to which Davidson replied, “Everyone on Earth is better off in the real world except a man named Pete Davidson.” This world may be more fun for him.
In her opening monologue, Ariana DeBose shouted out Afro-Latinas and was joined by a special guest for a West Side Story duet: Kate McKinnon.
“Did I hear, ‘Singing songs of West Side Story with Kate McKinnon? the SNL A cast member chimed in. Together, DeBose and McKinnon sang a compilation of “Tonight”, “I Feel Pretty”, “Something’s Coming”, and “America”.
In a later sketch, SNL spoofed another popular musical, music sound, with appearances from DeBose, McKinnon, Yang, Chris Redd, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman and Kenan Thompson.
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/snl-cold-open-joe-biden-blames-spider-man-1235075957/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022