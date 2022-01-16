Joe Biden blames ‘Spider-Man’ for all the nation’s problems – The Hollywood Reporter

James Austin Johnson’s Joe Biden made a comeback in Saturday Night Live’s first cold opening of 2022 on January 15, blaming everything on Spider-Man: No Coming Home.

“There’s one simple thing you can do to make this whole virus go away: stop seeing Spider Man,Johnson’s Biden said at a press conference, addressing the rise in COVID-19 cases.

“Now think about it, when will Spider Man out?” He asked. “December 17th. When did each person receive omicron? The week after December 17. stop seeing Spider Man. That’s really all I have to say.

The president then opened the floor to questions from reporters, who pressed him on whether or not this was really his solution to all of America’s problems. “Yes,” he said. “Next question.”

“Do you think all of COVID will end if people stop going to the movies?” Bowen Yang’s reporter asked. “I didn’t say don’t go to the movies,” Biden replied of Johnson. “I said stop seeing Spider Man.“

When another reporter played by Heidi Gardner asked Johnson if it was based on data, he replied, “Yes. Everyone in America has seen Spider Man like eight times. Everyone in America has COVID too.

In response to Yang’s question about experts saying the real problem was a lack of testing, Johnson said Spider Man has a 98% on “potato au gratin”.

The question Johnson’s Biden was most excited to answer was whether it’s possible there’s another version of President Joe Biden in the multiverse who actually wants people to watch the record-breaking superhero movie.

“I thought about it a lot,” Johnson said. “I consult with Dr. Fauci and Dr. Strange. As far as I know, there are at least three Joe Bidens. One of them is me. One of them is me, the Joe Biden who lost to Trump,” he continued. “And then there’s a third Joe Biden, who is the greatest president in history.”

Johnson’s Biden said he was so adamant that he lives in a multiverse because it makes more sense “than whatever hell our world is right now,” adding, “I wake up every mornings and watch the news and think, ‘That can’t be right.’

Amid the rant, a tattooed Pete Davidson made an appearance, who claimed he was the “real universe” Joe Biden, who was created as a joke in 2016 when the Chicago Cubs won the World Series and is on the verge of collapse.

When Johnson’s Biden asked Davidson’s Biden if he was the president of this world, Davidson replied, “Of course not. Did you really think he would lose four times and then finally win at 78? »

“And the rest of us? Are we in the real world? Gardner asked, to which Davidson replied, “Everyone on Earth is better off in the real world except a man named Pete Davidson.” This world may be more fun for him.

In her opening monologue, Ariana DeBose shouted out Afro-Latinas and was joined by a special guest for a West Side Story duet: Kate McKinnon.

“Did I hear, ‘Singing songs of West Side Story with Kate McKinnon? the SNL A cast member chimed in. Together, DeBose and McKinnon sang a compilation of “Tonight”, “I Feel Pretty”, “Something’s Coming”, and “America”.

In a later sketch, SNL spoofed another popular musical, music sound, with appearances from DeBose, McKinnon, Yang, Chris Redd, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman and Kenan Thompson.