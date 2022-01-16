Batwoman’s Joker Actor Talks Suicide Squad’s Jared Leto





Batwoman star Nick Creegan explains how Jared Leto’s Joker influenced his performance as Marquis Jet on the CW series.

batmanJared Leto’s Nick Creegan recently revealed that Jared Leto’s Joker partly inspired his performance as Marquis on the CW series. In an interview withtheTo wrap up, Creegan explained, “[T]The thing I really loved about his Joker was how different he was from all the other renditions, right? He wore chains and he had gold teeth. And he was like this new, edgy, different version of the Joker.” Creegan even admitted to dressing up as the character for Halloween one year. RELATED: Batwoman Drops First Photo of Batman’s Original Poison Ivy According to batman actor, Leto’s more grounded and gritty version of the Clown Prince of Crime paired well with Marquis’ love of ostentatious fashion and larger-than-life presence. “I tried to take little elements of Jared Leto’s Joker,” Creegan continued, “But also making sure I weave in the manic laughter and just the infatuation in the eyes that I saw in Heath Ledger or Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker So there’s bits and pieces that I’ve taken from a lot of them, but [I’m] it’s always a lot [as] possible original.”

Season 3 ofbatman has so far set up a conflict with Ryan Wilder and his biological family. In recent episodes, it was revealed that his half-brother Marquis was taken hostage by the original Joker as a child and electrocuted with his deadly glee buzzer. Marquis survived the incident, but the shock and trauma of it changed his personality, bringing out sadistic and psychopathic tendencies that his mother Jada (Robin Givens) took great pains to conceal. In the episode “Pick Your Poison”, Marquis assumed his role as the Joker’s successor, staging a hostile takeover of Wayne Enterprises and promising to “have a lot more fun” and “put a smile on your face.” from everyone”.

RELATED: Batwoman’s Joker Reveal Pays Tribute to Batman: Arkham Knight Creegan, who is the first black actor to play the iconic villain’s live action, also opened up about what he himself brought to his portrayal of Joker 2.0. “The laughter, for example, is actually my own laughter,” he explained. “People are like, ‘Oh that Joker laugh is so good!’ I’m like, ‘Don’t think I’m really crazy, but that’s how I laugh every time something is really funny.’ So I have a really weird, interesting laugh — I call it my author’s laugh. It’s mine. So yeah, there are bits of other Jokers, but it’s really an exaggerated version of what Nick would look like in that situation.”

Fans can see Creegan’s take on the Joker inbatman, airing Wednesday nights on The CW. KEEP READING: Batwoman Fans Hope Swamp Thing’s Name Will End Canceled Series Source:theTo wrap up The Fresh Prince Gets Gritty in First Bel-Air Trailer

