Dallas Frazier, who wrote hits for country stars, dies at 82





Dallas Frazier, a songwriter with a wide emotional range who wrote No. 1 country hits for Charley Pride, Tanya Tucker and the Oak Ridge Boys, died Friday at a rehabilitation center in Gallatin, Tennessee, near Nashville. . He was 82 years old. His death was confirmed by his daughter Melody Morris, who said she had suffered two strokes since August. Although his most enduring success came in country music, Mr. Frazier also wrote pop and R&B hits for artists like country-soul singer Charlie Rich and Louisiana bluesman Slim Harpo. Both released versions of Mr. Fraziers Mohair Sam, a swamp-pop tribute to a larger than life hipster who, in the pop version of Mr. Richs 1965 Top 40, became one of Elvis Presley’s favorite songs . Mr Fraziers’ big break, however, came five years earlier with Driveway Oops, a novelty song that reached No. 1 on the pop chart (No. 3 on the R&B chart) for the Hollywood Argyles in 1960. Inspired by the VT Hamlin comic strip of the same name, the song has been charted many times since, including including versions by the Beach Boys and satirical British rockers Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band.

David Bowie also interpolated the line Look at these cavemen from Alley Oop in his 1973 single Life on Mars? I had country roots, but I had this other thing about me, Mr. Frazier said, alluding to his omnivorous musical appetite in a 2008 interview with online magazine Perfect Sound Forever. I wasn’t stuck in that one area of ​​music. I had other things going on in my soul. Mr. Fraziers’ bread and butter was country music nonetheless, where his songs touched on a range of topics and emotions, such as humor, heartache and his difficult childhood during the Great Depression. Mr. Frazier wrote There Goes My Everything for Grand Ole Opry star Jack Greene, Beneath Still Waters for Emmylou Harris and Elvira, with his atavistic oom poppa, oom poppa chorus, for the Oak Ridge Boys. All three were career-defining records and each topped the country rankings. (There Goes My Everything also reached British crooner Engelbert Humperdinck’s Top 20 pop in 1967.)

Connie Smith, a 2012 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee, has recorded more than five dozen songs written by Mr. Frazier.

Dallas June Frazier was born on October 27, 1939 in Spiro, Okla. His parents, William Floyd Frazier and Eva Marie Laughlin Frazier, were traveling laborers who moved the family to Bakersfield, California to work in the cotton fields. The young Dallas was only 2 years old at the time. Model A was loaded and bound for California

A change of luck was just four days away

But the only change I remember seeing for my daddy

That was when her black hair turned silver gray So goes the second half of the last stanza of California cotton fields, an autobiographical original, written by Mr. Frazier and Earl Montgomery, that became an iconic song by Merle Haggard, whose childhood deprivations rivaled Mr. Fraziers. We were part of The Grapes of Wrath, Mr. Frazier said in 2008, referring to John Steinbeck’s epic Oklahoma Dust Bowl novel. We were the Okies who went to California with mattresses strapped to the top of their Model A Fords. My parents were poor. The Fraziers lived in tents and boxcars in California labor camps, suffering not only the indignity of poverty but also the prejudices of Western natives. Dallas started picking cotton when she was 6 years old.

His father exposed him to country music, playing the latest hits from Hank Williams and Lefty Frizzell on the jukebox at their local restaurant. Dallas Frazier commemorated the experience of Hank and Lefty raised my country soul, a song that became a Top 40 country hit for fellow Oklahoman Stoney Edwards in 1973. Mr. Frazier began writing songs and singing as a teenager, earning an invitation at age 12 to tour with country star Ferlin Husky after winning a West Coast talent contest. At age 14, he signed a contract as a recording artist with Mr. Huskys’ label, Capitol Records. During the mid to late 1950s, he also appeared regularly on Cliffie Stones Hometown Jamboree, a popular country music television show broadcast from Los Angeles.

In 1963, after his singing career began, Mr. Frazier moved to Nashville with his wife, Sharon, to work for country song publishers. He continued to make occasional, R&B-infused records in New Orleans before devoting himself full-time to songwriting. In 1976, shortly after his induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Mr. Frazier suddenly retired from music to pastor a church outside of Nashville. He returned to writing and performing three decades later, emerging as a seasoned statesman of the music he helped shape. Besides Ms. Morris, Mr. Frazier is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sharon Carpani Frazier; their two other daughters, Robin Proetta and Alison Thompson; four grandchildren; a great-grandson; and a sister, Judy Shults.

Despite his success as a country music songwriter, Mr. Frazier said he sometimes felt embarrassed by Nashville’s unwritten rules, especially when it came to embracing broader musical influences. like rock and R&B. Nobody ever said, Dallas, you can’t do this, he told Perfect Sound Forever, but it was common knowledge that you did certain things. I definitely should have had more rock n roll products. If I had lived in Los Angeles or New York, I would have done it, but less country, you see.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/16/arts/music/dallas-frazier-dead.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos