Covid positive Mammootty has a slight fever and is in isolation at home. Actor says he’s fine

Mammootty tested positive for the new coronavirus on January 15 in Kerala. In his note posted on Facebook and Twitter, the Malayalam superstar revealed that he took every precaution but still got infected with the virus. He added that he had a slight fever and was in isolation at his home in Kerala. He also asked everyone to stay safe and insisted on the use of masks in public.

COVID POSITIVE MAMMOOTTY SHARES HEALTH UPDATE

On January 15, Mammootty tested positive for Covid-19. The actor was filming for his next film, tentatively titled CBI 5. Following Mammootty’s diagnosis, filming for CBI 5 was temporarily put on hold. The team will soon resume work.

Taking to social media, Mammootty wrote: “Despite taking all necessary precautions, I tested Covid Positive yesterday. Other than a slight fever, I am fine. I am isolating myself at home as instructed by the authorities concerned. I wish for you all to stay safe. Mask up at all times and be careful (sic).”

Despite all the necessary precautions, I tested the Covid Positive yesterday. Other than a slight fever, I’m fine. I isolate myself at home as directed by the relevant authorities. I wish you all to stay safe. Mask up at all times and be careful. Mammootty (mammukka) January 16, 2022

UPCOMING MAMMOOTTY FILMS

Mammootty was last seen in One where he played the role of Kadakkal Chandran. For a few months, he has been filming for his next film, Bheeshma Parvam and Puzhu. Apart from these two films, he also has Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam CBI 5 and Bilal. The release dates of his next films will be announced in the coming months.

