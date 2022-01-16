Michael Keaton once explained why he left Hollywood for a while





For most moviegoers, Michael Keaton is the star of beetle juice, Batman, Where Spider-Man: Homecoming. Alas, Keaton has starred in so many memorable films that none of these are even the biggest hits of his career. Of course, even Hollywood’s biggest stars need a break from time to time. And so it was for Keaton, who took a few years off from filmmaking in the late 1990s/early 2000s. Here’s why he chose to step away from Hollywood. Michael Keaton | Matt Petit – Document/AMPAS Michael Keaton’s career slows in the early 2000s In the 1980s, Keaton was everywhere. After his star turn in the 1982 comedy night patrol, the actor has appeared in hits like Mister Mom and Pistol Ho before teaming up with director Tim Burton for the aforementioned beetle juice and Batman. Especially after the latter became a pop cultural phenomenon, Keaton kept busy. Throughout the 1990s, he took on everything from comedy cloning Multiplicity to the dark drama My life. However, between 1998 and 2003, Keaton was almost completely absent from the big screen. During this time he played a small role in A shot at glory, appeared in a TV movie Live from Baghdad, and made a few television appearances. While he hasn’t left the company entirely, it’s still a far cry from the pace at which Keaton worked from the mid-1980s to the late 1990s. *{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{ height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black} The actor had a good reason for taking an extended hiatus Fans of Keaton’s energetic screen presence lamented his absence. But as the actor himself once said The Guardian, he had a good reason to step back from the spotlight for a few years. Listen, there are two different things here. I’m taking a break. I really love life, doing things, having a normal life. So there was that. And there was me bored, hearing the sound of my voice, seeing the same old stuff. So maybe I’ve lost interest, combined with a bunch of people not knocking on my door. It wasn’t just me. But I also consciously started to slowly change things internally, and it worked. … Just thinking about things, asking what you want, what you don’t want, how am I going to get there? And it takes a lot of stumbling, and it takes discipline. Reportedly, Keaton was facing a burnout with the industry. And this time away – which followed the release of two expensive flops, Desperate measures and Jack Frost, in 1998 – was exactly what he needed to recharge his batteries. *{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{ height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black} Michael Keaton came back strong in the mid-2010s When Keaton returned to the big screen, he returned to it. First came mostly supporting roles in movies like first daughter, Herbie: fully charged, and the other guys, followed by voice roles in Cars and Toy Story 3. Keaton’s only major hit above the title was the 2005 horror film White noise. Less than a decade later, he was back with a bang. 2014 birdman earned the actor a Golden Globe Award and an Oscar nomination. And both this film and that of the following year Projector walked away with the Best Picture trophies at the Oscars. Since then, Keaton has lent his star power to major blockbusters and prestige fare. And in 2022, he will return as Batman opposite Ezra Miller in the flash. RELATED: Michael Keaton Still Faces Fans Of This Movie: I’m Just The Guy In It

