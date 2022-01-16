COVID changes perspective for performing artists in Greater Victoria – Vancouver Island Free Daily





As with many industries during the COVID-19 pandemic, the performing arts world has seen massive change. Neil James Cooke-Dallin, producer/owner of Burning Rainbow Studio in downtown Victoria and performer for local band Astrocolor, is asking policy makers for greater clarity on how the performing arts industry will evolve in a post world. -COVID. “This industry is not seen in the same way as other industries, it requires advocating and convincing people to witness the value of arts, culture and what it brings to society, because this isn’t as tangible,” he said. In an attempt to shine a light on this value, Cooke-Dallin and a panel from his studio round up the numbers to show how the performing arts industry contributes to the economy and a more vibrant community. “We absolutely must protect public safety and we have followed all public health protocols,” he said. “But seeing Bonnie Henry come out and shoot a puck in a crowded hockey game is a really hard pill to swallow, when for most of the past two years we haven’t even been able to set foot in a room.” Going forward, Cooke-Dallin hopes the performing arts will be factored into more detailed future plans to tangibly kick-start the industry. A positive approach Jesse Roper, a popular Metchosin-based musician, was on the move a lot before COVID-19 hit. Initially disappointed when everything was canceled so abruptly, he found before the pandemic that the weight of constant stress and travel was starting to bog him down, he said. When the world shut down, however, he found he had more time for creative inspiration and was reminded of the importance of slowing down. “I’ve written some really great new music since and had the time to do it,” he said. “But I know a lot of artists have had a hard time – it’s already such a difficult industry – but I would tell them to go on and do it because you love it, even if you have to explore other ways. to make money at the moment. Roper, 39, said investing in his career and finding other ways to maintain a positive mindset, even in the worst of times, has kept him going for the past two years waiting for opportunities. to come back on stage. Current rules Current British Columbia public health restrictions limit indoor events to 50% capacity regardless of venue size and everyone must be able to be seated and wear a mask when not eating or don’t drink. Examples include concerts, theatre, dance and symphony performances, sporting events, films, lectures, presentations and workshops. Everyone must be fully vaccinated or present proof of exemption to attend and dancing is not permitted. Outdoor events are also limited to 50% capacity or 5,000 attendees, whichever is greater. Do you have a tip for the story? Email: [email protected] follow us on Twitter and instagram, and like us on Facebook. Grand VictoriaLive musicWest Shore



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vancouverislandfreedaily.com/entertainment/covid-shifts-perspective-for-greater-victoria-performing-artists/

