10 Famous Actor Couples Who Are Cousins

There are plenty of siblings of famous actors, from Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal to the Hemsworth brothers and Charlie Sheen and Emilio Estevez. There are also plenty of acting child-parent duos, from Donald and Kiefer Sutherland to Kirk and Michael Douglas, Don and Dakota Johnson, and Eugene and Dan Levy.

RELATED: 10 Times Real-Life Siblings Played On-Screen Siblings

But looking beyond that into the extended family, there are also plenty of actors who are cousins. Some are first cousins, with their parents being siblings, others are slightly more distant but close enough to indicate that they share a noticeable amount of DNA.

ten Jenny McCarthy and Melissa McCarthy





Jenny and Melissa McCarthy, who are first cousins, according to She. They both share a quirky sense of humor and, of course, their last name.

Jenny McCarthy first worked as a model before turning to acting, appearing in films like Cry 3 and John Tucker must die. She also had her own talk show before becoming co-host of View, and currently works as a judge on The Masked Singer. Melissa McCarthy, meanwhile, starred in a string of hit comedies, like Tammieand Bridesmaids, and also made waves on the small screen in Gilmore Girls and Mike and Molly.

9 Snoop Dogg and Brandy





Snoop Dogg actually has quite a long list of famous cousins, according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, but one of the most notable is singer and actor Brandy.

While Snoop is best known for his music career, he has also appeared in film and television, most recently in projects like Dolemite is my name and The Addams Family as well as in the cooking show Martha and Snoop’s potluck. Starting out in music, Brandy starred in the sitcom Moesha and the movie I still know what you did last summer, and served as a judge on the first season of America’s Got Talent.She currently stars in the series queens.





VIDEO OF THE DAY

8 Nicolas Cage and Jason Schwartzman





Many fans know that Nicolas Cage and Sofia Coppola are cousins ​​but may not realize that he is also a cousin of Jason Schwartzman, another member of the influential entertainment family. Schwartzman’s mother is Talia Shire, who is Francis Ford Coppola’s younger sister. Cage, meanwhile, real name Nicolas Kim Coppola, is the son of August Coppola, who is Shire’s nephew.

RELATED: 10 Actors With Famous Parents And Their Best Picture

Cage’s Hollywood resume is, of course, extensive, including movies like Front/Off, ghost rider, Dreamer, and National Treasure.Schwartzman has also enjoyed success in film and television, from The Grand Budapest Hotel and isle of dogs at bored to death and Mozart in the Jungle.





seven Tom Cruise and William Mapother





The family relationship between Tom Cruise and William Mapother, according to Tribute, is not one that is talked about as much as others. Mapother, best known for his role in Lost, is first cousin with Cruise.

Cruise, whose real name is actually Thomas Cruise Mapother IV, is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, starring in action movies like Jerry Maguire, some good men, and Minority report only scratching the surface of his decades-long career. In fact, his resume is so long that there are even some underrated movies that Tom Cruise fans have never seen.





6 Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Moennig





Fans probably recognize Kate Moennig as Ray Donovanthe right arm of in the Showtime series of the same name. But most fans would never guess that she’s actually Gwyneth Paltrow’s first cousin, according to Observer.

Moennig is also known for her work in The word Iand a recurring role on Grown-ish. Paltrow, meanwhile, might have pivoted to focus on her GOOP business. But the Oscar-winning actor has starred in blockbuster movies since the ’90s, including Seven, Shakespeare in love, and The Talented Mr. Ripley, as well as playing Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies. She also had a guest role on Joy.





5 Stephen Amell and Robbie Amell





The resemblance between Stephen and Robbie Amell makes many believe they’re brothers, but they’re actually cousins, according to Restlessness. Stephen Amell found success on The CW superhero series Arrow while Robbie Amell appeared in people of tomorrow for the same network.

RELATED: 10 Actors Who Shared The Screen With Their Real Kids

He later appeared in the flash, and the cousins ​​worked together in the science fiction film Code 8.Robbie Amell currently stars in the Amazon Prime Video original series To download while Stephen Amell last appeared in the Starz drama heels in 2019 and is currently working with Robbie on a sequel to Code 8.





4 Brooke Shields and Glenn Close





According to People. Close’s grandfather and Shield’s great-grandmother were siblings.

Close, who remains one of the most talented actors and one of the most Oscar-nominated actors to never win, has been a Hollywood mainstay since the 1970s. She is often associated with her gripping role in Fatal attraction. Shields began his career as a child actor and starred in everything from The Blue Lagoon at Suddenly Susan, Lipstick Jungle, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.









3 George Clooney and Miguel Ferrer





Sadly, Miguel Ferrer passed away in 2017 and his cousin George Clooney left him a beautiful tribute, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Ferrer has gained wide recognition with his role in NCIS: Los Angeles, but had also amassed an impressive resume before that, including his breakthrough role in Robotcop. He also had lead roles on twin peaks, Jackie Chan Adventures, and Crossing Jordan.

George Clooney is, of course, one of the most prolific, versatile and talented actors of this generation. Among the best George Clooney movies, according to Rotten Tomatoes, are Gravity, three kings, and Good night and good luck.





2 Rip ripped and sissy spacek





Rip Torn rose to fame as Artie on The Larry Sanders Show and for his role in men in black movies. With a career that spanned over 60 years, he sadly passed away in 2019. Sissy Spacek, meanwhile, is known for everything from Badlands at Carrie, JFK, and Eternal Tuck. She also appeared in the Netflix series Line, Hulu Series stone castle, and the Amazon Prime Video series Back home.

The couple are actually first cousins, according to Showbiz411.com.





1 Whitney Houston and Dionne Warwick





Many fans know that Dionne Warwick and Whitney Houston were related but believe that due to the age difference, Warwick is Houston’s aunt. In reality, she is actually his cousin, according to SmoothRadio.com. Warwick’s aunt was Houston’s mother, Cissy Houston.

Warwick is more of a singer than an actress, although she has made numerous appearances in TV shows and films, most recently in a skit on Saturday Night Live. She also later became famous for her witty Tweets. Houston sadly passed away in 2012, but beyond her terrific voice, she was also known as an actress for movies like The bodyguard and the reality show Being Bobby Brown. It’s because of Houston that The bodyguard is one of the few movies where the soundtrack is the best part.

NEXT: 10 Actors Who Look Like Younger Versions Of Other Actors, According To Reddit



Following

Grey’s Anatomy’s 10 Most Confusing Plots, Ranked







About the Author