Farrah Abraham arrested for slapping security guard at Hollywood nightclub

‘Teen Mom’ star Farrah Abraham was arrested in Los Angeles on Saturday night after allegedly slapping a security guard.

A representative from the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that the reality TV star was taken into custody after someone made a citizen’s arrest while she was doing party in a nightclub.

Police told Fox News Digital that Abraham was arrested and booked after officers responded to a drum call at the club. On-site security was advised that there was a possibility of a fight on the roof of the facility. When the guards tried to escort Abraham out of her location, she slapped one of them.

“Security called the LAPD and placed the suspect under [private persons arrest] PPA arrest for battery,” read a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to TMZ, which first reported the stars’ arrest, someone at the club allegedly started a fight with Abraham and her friend.

When security arrived, the star reportedly became belligerent and was asked to leave the club. At one point, she slapped a guard, prompting police to be called and detained at the scene.

Abraham shared a video of the incident on her Instagram on Sunday showing her struggling on the ground with a security guard on top of her. She also alleged that the altercation had been planned in advance by other people.

“I am posting this because no woman or man should ever be beaten, abused, conspired, tied up, set up, videotaped and sold myself with @grandmaster_recorders staff as this was a complete setup” arrest of private persons,'” she wrote.

The star went on to lament that she was “molested, bruised, men on me and beaten. As a single mother, harassed, beaten and conspired as a paying customer.” She called the club again and asked them to fire their management. She also thanked the police for “rescuing” her.

She concluded: “Woman, it’s a scary and dangerous world we live in, stand up for your rights and always take care of others even when everyone hurts you and attacks you. You are resilient and you are stronger than all the weak people out there who hurt and traumatize us.”

It is currently unknown if she will be formally charged, but the outlet reports that she was released shortly after the incident.

Representatives for Abraham did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

This is not the first time in recent years that Abraham has come into conflict with the law. In 2018, she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor stemming from a fight she had with a Beverly Hills hotel security guard in June of that year.

As a result, the former ‘Teen Mom’ star was sentenced to two years probation and five days of community service. Additionally, Abraham was also “ordered to complete 12 hours of anger management and stay away from the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel,” according to We Weekly .

Police told Fox News Digital at the time that the circumstances of his 2018 arrest were largely the same. After getting into a fight with a hotel guest, she got physical with one of the employees, prompting the police to be called.