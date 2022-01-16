Michael Robin Jackson, ‘Titan of Talk Radio’, has died





LOS ANGELES, CA Pioneering talk radio host Michael Robin Jackson, who spent more than 32 years at KABC Radio in Los Angeles, has died after a 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 87 years old.

Jackson’s death at his Los Angeles-area home was confirmed to Variety on Saturday by Lyle Gregory, his close friend and producer of 30 years. On Twitter, and in subsequent statements Saturday, KABC Radio remembered Jackson as a “Titan of Talkradio” and a “Radio Hall of Famer” who was inducted in 2003.

“Michael Jackson was a leader in bringing about the talk radio format and KABC Radio,” the station tweeted. “We honor his memory and send our condolences to his family.” His radio show KABC aired from 1966 to 1998 and was syndicated for nearly a decade on the ABC radio network, largely before the era of “shock jocks” and political polarization that characterizes much Sunday talk radio.

The London-born Jackson’s show covered the arts, politics and human interest topics, as well as interviews with film and TV stars, authors, musicians, artists and public figures. , including Presidents Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George HW Bush, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush. Time Magazine praised Jackson’s ability to maintain a calm demeanor regardless of the topic or circumstances of the interview.

More than 2,000 of his talks are now preserved at the Library of Congress. “It was a testament to Michael that so many guests and celebrities would rather come into the studio, than do phonators,” Gregory said in a statement to Variety. “With his British accent and his childlike charm, Michael made people feel comfortable, they opened up. It was his gift.

“Michael turned an interview into conversation, news and information. Like two people sitting at a kitchen table talking. One table, one open window, where millions of people tuned in daily across the country, so many between them referring to Michael as their personal university.” Former California Senator Barbara Boxer, a frequent guest of Jackson’s, remembered him fondly in a statement Saturday. “The world knew and loved our Michael Jackson,” Boxer said. “But Michael’s home was California, Los Angeles, America. We’re grateful for that.” Jackson began his career as a disc jockey in South Africa after his family moved there after World War II. In 1958 he and his family moved to the United States and Jackson continued his DJ career in San Francisco before moving to Los Angeles where he worked at KHJ and KNX before joining KABC. Throughout his career, Jackson has also made guest appearances on television shows such as “The Munsters,” “Police Story,” and “The Rookies.”

He has won four Golden Mike Awards and in 1997 the Los Angeles Times named him “Number One Radio Host of the Year”. Other accolades include earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1984, being named a Member of the Order of the British Empire, the French Legion Award for Merit, and a doctorate. honorary degree in law from the Western School of Law. After Jackson left KABC in 1998, he hosted talk shows for KRLA, KLAC and KGIL before retiring in 2007 at age 73. He was married to Alana Ladd, daughter of actor Alan Ladd, from 1965 until his death in 2014. Jackson is survived by his sons Alan and Devon; daughter Alisa Magno; and five grandchildren. On Monday, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will place flowers on Jackson’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at Vine Street and Sunset Boulevard.

In his memory, Jackson’s children asked that people honor “the age-old legacy of their father by being polite and kind to one another. To unite as one people and stand up for the democracy in America that our father has so cherished and promoted throughout her life on-air and at home,” Deadline.com reported. “We are grateful to our Loving Father…and those of you who loved him too.” They encouraged his admirers to donate in his name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease Research at https://www.michaeljfox.org. city ​​news service

