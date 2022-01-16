Farrah Abraham ARRESTED for allegedly slapping a security guard

Farrah Abraham was arrested Saturday night after an altercation at a Los Angeles nightclub.

According to TMZ, the polarizing reality star – who has been in the news a lot lately due to her return to the Teen Mom franchise last week – has been arrested for slapping a security guard at Grandmaster Records. at Hollywood.

A viewer told the celebrity gossip website this morning that Farrah and a friend were partying at this establishment when someone assaulted Abraham.

The witness called this attacker a “hater” of Farrah.

From there, the individual claims that Farrah would have become belligerent and that she would have been asked to leave the club … but that she would have refused.

At some point, she then allegedly slapped a guard who was trying to escort her off the premises.

Police were NOT initially called to the scene TMZ continues; not until someone calls the paramedics, who take note of Farrah’s continued violent behavior and call the cops for backup.

The outlet published a photo of Farrah on the ground, apparently restrained by someone according to TMZ “made a citizen’s arrest”.

We can only assume that this person was the security guard.

No one was injured in the incident and we are waiting to see if Abraham will indeed be charged with a crime.

We’re also waiting to see if MTV takes any action, given that the network just brought Farrah back into the Teen Mom fold by casting her in its crossover/reunion special series.

In 2018, fans may recall, Abraham was also arrested after he allegedly punched an employee at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

As a result, she was banned from this restaurant.

Farrah, of course, was fired from Teen Mom in early 2017 due to her involvement in amateur adult films and adult webcam videos on the internet.

Since then, she’s spent years trolling producers and former co-stars and exploiting her 12-year-old daughter in every way imaginable to stay relevant.

Abraham also started selling his own farts a few days ago.

“I’m not going to stop being the independent adult that I am,” Farrah warned in a social media rant aimed at her critics last month.

She described herself at the time as someone “who is spiritually and sexually empowered to be the woman that I am”.

I will never stop, especially for you! Farrah continued, asking all the haters to talk about someone else.

And maybe they were ready to do it.

But now, Abraham just gave these fellows more fodder to laugh at her and pick on her.

It’s sad, really, once you remember that Farrah is meant to be a role model for her young child.

UPDATE: TMZ has now released a video of some of the events leading up to Farrah’s arrest.

You can visit this website to check it out and come back to The Hollywood Gossip for the latest news as we continue to monitor the situation.

UPDATE #2: Farrah now tells TMZ that she was framed…that a worker attacked her…and the incident was purposely filmed for the purpose of leaking to the press.

She also released a statement. Scroll down to read it in full:

I’m tired of being maliciously beaten, attacked, conspired while having dinner at Grand Master Records, it was the arrest of a private person that my attorney is handling from here.

It’s terrifying and traumatic that people attack me and I can’t even eat dinner because I’m the only one out of 3 people attacked and harassed when.

I look forward to court as always, warning that this place is a danger to public figures.