‘I want to use my platform to advance good’: Kirk Cameron details Hollywood’s journey to faith in God

Kirk Cameron was thrust onto the Hollywood scene at an early age, landing a starring role in what became one of the most prolific sitcoms of the 1980s. Since then, he’s used his stardom to push the Good.

This is what he explained in the latest episode of the PragerU series stories of us.

In a high-profile video, the 51-year-old Growing Pains star, who started acting aged just 14, referenced a quote he learned from one of his now grown daughters. Scribbled on a piece of paper, she wrote: It’s the same boiling water that softens potatoes that hardens eggs. It just depends on what you’re made of.

So the same difficult Hollywood challenges and influences that make some people sour and make them narcissistic and bitter and joyless and afraid of not fitting in, Cameron said, are the same pressure that actually softened my heart and pushed me to embrace gratitude and be grateful. for the life that I have and want to use a platform and this Hollywood industry to advance good.

I really think that’s what you’re made of, he continued. And if you don’t know what you’re made of, don’t look to your environment, industry, or other people for identity. There was someone made you ask Him. And you can be sure that the end of the story will be fantastic.

For Cameron, it wasn’t until he was in the entertainment business that he became a Christian, revealing that he actually defined himself as an atheist until he was around 17.

Sitting in his sports car after dropping a girl off at acting class, Cameron recalls pondering the afterlife, wondering if there really was a heaven and a hell and a creator and a plan for life. ‘eternity.

I knew if there was a paradise, I wouldn’t go there, he said, noting that he had lived his life with a self-centered and conceited mentality, I am all that, I am the GOAT, celebrity Mike Seaver guy, never stopping to consider anything out of himself.

It was then that he decided to pray for the first time, asking God: If you are there, could you please show me. Would you forgive me for all the bad things I’ve done and make me the person you want me to be.

While certainly the most important, coming to Christ wasn’t the only way Cameron changed thanks, at least in part, to Hollywood. He was also introduced to his future wife on the set of Growing Pains.

Cameron said he was frequently asked by one of his nephews if he took advantage and wasted the opportunities he had to date so many different girls at the height of his sitcom fame.

The actor said he reminded his nephew that he found something so much better instead.

I found a girl, Cameron said. She is beautiful inside; she is beautiful on the outside. I married her and we’ve been married for 30 years. You have no idea how much more value that has. I have six adult children who love God and always ask my opinion on things, who always love to come home and be with me and my wife, and I’m on PragerUs Stories of Us. I mean, the story doesn’t really end any better than that.

