Entertainment
‘I want to use my platform to advance good’: Kirk Cameron details Hollywood’s journey to faith in God
Kirk Cameron was thrust onto the Hollywood scene at an early age, landing a starring role in what became one of the most prolific sitcoms of the 1980s. Since then, he’s used his stardom to push the Good.
This is what he explained in the latest episode of the PragerU series stories of us.
In a high-profile video, the 51-year-old Growing Pains star, who started acting aged just 14, referenced a quote he learned from one of his now grown daughters. Scribbled on a piece of paper, she wrote: It’s the same boiling water that softens potatoes that hardens eggs. It just depends on what you’re made of.
So the same difficult Hollywood challenges and influences that make some people sour and make them narcissistic and bitter and joyless and afraid of not fitting in, Cameron said, are the same pressure that actually softened my heart and pushed me to embrace gratitude and be grateful. for the life that I have and want to use a platform and this Hollywood industry to advance good.
I really think that’s what you’re made of, he continued. And if you don’t know what you’re made of, don’t look to your environment, industry, or other people for identity. There was someone made you ask Him. And you can be sure that the end of the story will be fantastic.
For Cameron, it wasn’t until he was in the entertainment business that he became a Christian, revealing that he actually defined himself as an atheist until he was around 17.
Listen to today’s podcast and subscribe:
Sitting in his sports car after dropping a girl off at acting class, Cameron recalls pondering the afterlife, wondering if there really was a heaven and a hell and a creator and a plan for life. ‘eternity.
I knew if there was a paradise, I wouldn’t go there, he said, noting that he had lived his life with a self-centered and conceited mentality, I am all that, I am the GOAT, celebrity Mike Seaver guy, never stopping to consider anything out of himself.
It was then that he decided to pray for the first time, asking God: If you are there, could you please show me. Would you forgive me for all the bad things I’ve done and make me the person you want me to be.
While certainly the most important, coming to Christ wasn’t the only way Cameron changed thanks, at least in part, to Hollywood. He was also introduced to his future wife on the set of Growing Pains.
Cameron said he was frequently asked by one of his nephews if he took advantage and wasted the opportunities he had to date so many different girls at the height of his sitcom fame.
The actor said he reminded his nephew that he found something so much better instead.
I found a girl, Cameron said. She is beautiful inside; she is beautiful on the outside. I married her and we’ve been married for 30 years. You have no idea how much more value that has. I have six adult children who love God and always ask my opinion on things, who always love to come home and be with me and my wife, and I’m on PragerUs Stories of Us. I mean, the story doesn’t really end any better than that.
Starting at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, you can watch Cameron’s full Hollywood story in the video above.
***As the number of voices facing big tech censorship continues to grow, please subscribe toFaithwires Daily Bulletinand download the CBN News app to stay up to date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***
Sources
2/ https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2022/january/i-want-to-use-my-platform-hellip-to-advance-the-good-kirk-cameron-details-journey-from-hollywood-to-faith-in-god
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022