Demon Slayer Season 2 Reveals Gyutaro’s Voice Actor

The latest episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 was really exciting for the fans for two main reasons. We finally got to see more of Nezuko’s fights in her full demon form, proving that she’s even more powerful than Daki. The second reason is the animated debut of Gyutaro, Daki’s brother who lived in his body. Now we learned who provided the voice of the new top rank demon and it’s not what everyone expected!

Oricon News confirmed that Gyutaro was introduced in Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 14. The character was voiced by Ryota Osaka, who recently played Naoto Tachibana in Tokyo Revengers.

Ryota Osaka is definitely an interesting choice given that he’s known for playing relatively good-looking characters. He previously voiced Wrath in So I’m a Spider, So What?, Sekke Bronzazza in Black Clover, Marco Brodt in Attack on Titan and Keiji Akaashi in Haikyuu!!. Still, Osaka’s portrayal of Gyutaro was so effective that no one expected it.

In the manga and anime, Gyutaro is portrayed as an evil demon facing his step sister. His voice was expected to be creepy and disgusting, and Osaka did a great job portraying him.

Gyutaro may not have much to prove when it comes to looks, but he’s a terrifying fighter who uses sickles on his opponents. His fight against Tengen Uzui has only just begun and no doubt we will see more of his Blood Demon Art in the next episode. We look forward to the big fight next week.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 Episode 15 is titled Gathering (“Shuketsu”) which refers to the 87th chapter of the manga. Yukaku-hen Episode 8 will air on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 11:15 PM JST.

