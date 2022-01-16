Entertainment
Hotel Transylvania Transformania review: Did we really need a fourth movie in a mediocre franchise? | Hollywood
Let’s face it. The Hotel Transylvania series was never Shrek or Ice Age. There were half-decent films, backed by amazingly inventive animation and direction from a master – Genndy Tartakovsky. Adam Sandler’s star power also helped. The fourth and final installment in the series – Hotel Transylvania: Transformania – lacks both of these elements. And that, along with unimaginative writing, makes the film the worst chapter in an already mediocre franchise.
The film series follows an overprotective Dracula (voiced by Adam Sandler in the first three films and Brian Hull in this one) as he attempts to alienate his daughter Mavis (Selena Gomez) from the human world. But Mavis ends up falling in love with a human named Johnny (voiced by Andy Samberg) and hilarity takes over.
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania flips the premise of the film series by seeing Johnny transform into a monster and Dracula transform into a mortal human. The two must then travel to the Amazon to reverse this transformation. Monsters are now humans and humans are monsters. The film aims to teach empathy by literally taking characters into the bodies of the people they despise. But he does it with the subtlety and finesse of a mass.
Even though the Hotel Transylvania series has never aimed to be anything other than appealing to children, the fourth installment also falls short of that. The jokes are silly but not funny, the story is simple but too predictable, and the animation lacks the inventiveness that Genndy Tartakovsky brought. It’s not hard to see why Adam Sandler refused to come back for it, and according to reports, even Selena wasn’t enthusiastic either. Having seen the film, I don’t blame them.
The film was originally slated for theatrical release, but the release date kept getting pushed back until Sony decided to sell the rights to Amazon Prime Video, where it finally began streaming this Friday. Perhaps the best part about this movie is that it’s not in theaters because no one should have to pay to watch it. All it deserves is playing in the background of your work-from-home routine as the kids chuckle every five minutes or so.
So what exactly is wrong with the movie, you ask. The story is boring to begin with. Dracula’s transformation from obnoxious, slightly xenophobic monster to warm, accepting guy is incredible and drastic. The jokes are repetitive and become less and less funny as you find yourself gradually regressing from laughter to smirking.
Given that the story moves from the titular hotel to exotic locations like the Amazon, the animation could dazzle us, but it fails. Genndy’s missing touch (not present as director but only as writer and executive producer) is clearly visible.
The vocal performances are boring, if not boring. Selena Gomez looks like someone who is focused on getting most of the supporting cast done. Adam Samberg is far from his best and yet he is the star of the show here. Brian Hull has the unenviable task of replacing the film’s star and he does it decently. The kids might not even realize it’s a different actor this time around. But his delivery oscillates between an original take and an Adam Sandler knockoff.
Read also : Abandoned ship! Hotel Transylvania 3 reviews by Rashid Irani
The Hotel Transylvania series has always felt like a faded copy of some of the other successful animation franchises. This fourth part looks like a caricature of that faded copy – completely unnecessary and eminently avoidable. Since Sony has already said there won’t be a fifth part, I’m hoping Genndy Tartakovsky uses this time to do something fans actually want – like a reboot of Dexter’s Lab or a reboot of Samurai. Jack.
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Movie: Hotel Transylvania: Transformania
Director: Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska
To throw: Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Brian Hull, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Steve Buscemi
