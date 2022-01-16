REVIEW: Sing 2 is simple, enjoyable





“Sing 2” is fine and harmless. It’s a combination of cartoon animals and hit songs, a movie so simple an animated monkey could put it together. Children will enjoy cartoons and parents will enjoy music, and that’s enough for a new anime movie to be made these days. Not every new movie can reach the emotional and musical heights of something like Disney’s “Encanto.” Sometimes a studio just needs to produce a sequel and make some money. It’s “Sing 2”. “Sing 2” is still playing in theaters, but it’s also available to rent at home if you don’t want to brave COVID, crowds, or cold temperatures. Picking up after the events of the previous film, “Sing 2” sees stage manager Buster Moon and his cast of artists seek to perform in the cartoon version of Las Vegas. They book a show with a major hotel mogul promising to bring famed singer Clay Calloway out of retirement – except that’s a lie and Calloway hasn’t been seen in 15 years. Forgive my cynicism, but “Sing 2” is a cheap movie. That doesn’t mean it’s a bad movie. I had a few laughs and enjoyed the movie. The animation is solid and the music is mostly hits, so at least they’re worth listening to. A group of famous actors provide the voices, and the story follows all the familiar beats of a traditional story, so “Sing 2” functions as entertainment. It lacks so much merit that I don’t think it deserves anyone’s time or attention. The first “Sing” came out in 2016 and was a cookie-cutter movie. Cartoon animals, famous actors doing the voices, and a bunch of songs taken straight from the radio that people are already enjoying. It’s as basic as it gets, and “Sing” was a big hit. When that happens, a sequel is inevitable, and no one doing “Sing 2” wanted to rock the boat or change the formula. There’s nothing unique, original, or inspiring about “Sing 2.” It remains a cookie cutter of a film. And that’s just not enough when Disney, Sony, and even Netflix release animated movies that actually try to be new and amazing. Look at them instead. They are readily available on Disney+ or Netflix. But if all you want is something simple and easy, something to distract the kids, or something to play in the background while you do your chores, “Sing 2” will suffice. There are at least a few good jokes and cute moments.

